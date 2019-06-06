Take the pledge to vote

Maharana Pratap Jayanti: Know the Real-life Story of the Brave Rajput Warrior

Maharana Pratap Jayanti is observed on June 6 celebrating one of the strongest Rajput warriors. He fought against the Mughal to free his homeland from their control.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 6, 2019, 12:35 PM IST
Maharana Pratap Jayanti: Know the Real-life Story of the Brave Rajput Warrior
Representative image.
Maharana Pratap Jayanti is observed on June 6 celebrating the birth anniversary of the brave Rajput warrior. Maharana Pratap was the ruler of Mewar, a province in modern-day Rajasthan, which includes Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Udaipur, Pirawa (Jhalawar), Neemuch and Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh, and some parts of Gujarat. Being the eldest son of Maharana Udai Singh and Maharani Jaiwanta Bai, Maharana Pratap is a symbol of Rajput valour, gallantry and diligence. He fought against Mughal supremacy to free his homeland from their control.

On his birth anniversary, as celebrated by the people in the Mewar region, here are some interesting facts about the great Rajput ruler:

1. Maharana Pratap was one of the strongest warriors in India, with a height of 7 feet 5 inches. He used to carry 360 kg of weight, which included a spear weighing 80 kg, two swords weighing 208 kg and his armour was around 72 kg heavy. His own weight was more than 110 kg.

2. While all the other Rajput rulers surrendered to Akbar and became members of his council, Maharana Pratap denied all the six diplomatic missions sent to him by Akbar for a peaceful alliance.

3. Maharana Pratap had 11 wives from which Maharani Ajabde Punwar was his favourite. He had 17 sons and 5 daughters. All of his marriages were political alliances.

4. Even with an army of 22, 000 against the Mughal army of 80,000, Maharana Pratap bravely fought the Haldi Ghati Battle. While he lost the war due to treachery by his brother but he fought till the end. While sensing Rajput army’s defeat, Jhala Maan, who had a close resemblance to Maharana Pratap, wore the crown of Maharana Pratap to give disillusion to the Mughal army. He was later killed.

5. Maharana Pratap’s horse, Chetak, is known for his loyalty to his master. The horse is said to have a tinge of blue on his coat. Chetal lost his life while jumping across a 21-feet wide river to save his master’s life.

6. Maharana Pratap also owned an elephant, Ramprasad, who killed two war elephants of the Mughal army. When Akbar imprisoned Ramprasad, he didn’t eat anything or drink, losing his life on the 18th day.

7. While Maharana Pratap survived a number of battles in his lifetime, he died of an injury from the hunting accident while tightening the string of a bow with an arrow.

