Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Maharashta Govt Sanctions Rs 152 Crore to Build Roads in Aurangabad

"Around 22 km of roads in the city will be developed with the funds," said Aurangabad Municipal Commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey.

PTI

Updated:February 20, 2020, 10:24 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Maharashta Govt Sanctions Rs 152 Crore to Build Roads in Aurangabad
Representative image. (Twitter)

Aurangabad: The Maharashtra government has sanctioned Rs 152.24 crore for the development of roads in Aurangabad city, a senior official said on Thursday.

During a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Wednesday, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation informed the government about road and other projects worth Rs 263 crore proposed in the city located in Marathwada region.

State Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde and Industries Minister Subhash Desai were also present at the meeting.

The chief minister sanctioned Rs 152.24 crore for the development of roads in the city, Aurangabad Municipal Commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey said.

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation and Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation will carry out the development works here with the help of the funds, he said.

"Around 22 km of roads in the city will be developed with the funds. Bitumen or concrete will be laid depending on the condition of the roads. Construction of side drains and footpaths, and other amenities are also proposed as part of the development project," Pandey said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram