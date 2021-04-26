Maharashtra: 1,081 Fresh Covid-19 Cases in Aurangabad, 27 Deaths

Aurangabad has added 1,081 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 1,18,569, an official said on Monday. Besides these new cases recorded on Sunday, 27 more people also succumbed to the viral infection, pushing the death toll in the district to 2,373, he said.

Out of the 1,081 fresh cases, 470 were detected in Aurangabad city and 611 in rural parts of the district. The official said 1,693 patients also recuperated from the disease on Sunday, taking the total number of those who recovered in Aurangabad to 1,02,581.

As of now, there are 13,615 active Covid-19 cases in the district, he said. Aurangabad municipal health officer Dr Neeta Padalkar told.

