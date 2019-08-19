15 Killed as Container Truck Collides With State Bus in Maharashtra's Dhule

Mumbai: At least 15 people were killed and 35 injured when a container truck collided with a state transport bus coming from the opposite direction in Maharashtra's Dhule district, police said on Monday.

The accident took place near Nimgul village on the Shahada-Dondaicha road around 10.30 pm on Sunday, an official said, adding that the bus was headed for Aurangabad.

Eleven people, including both drivers, died on the spot, he said. The injured were rushed to a state hospital in Dhule, the official said.

The process of registering a case of accidental death was underway, police said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

The death was only 11 at the time of the accident, but four others succumbed to injuries, making it reach 15.

