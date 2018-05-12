English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2 Dead After Clashes in Maharashtra's Aurangabad, Section 144 Imposed
As rumours spread, violence erupted in many other sensitive areas of Aurangabad. Several shops and vehicles were burnt and damaged in Shahganj, Chelipura, Motikaranja and Raja Bazar areas of Aurangabad.
Aurangabad: Two people have lost their lives and several others have been injured after violence erupted in several parts of Aurangabad in Maharashtra on Friday. Among the two dead, one is a 17-year-old boy.
The violence started when two groups clashed in Shahganj area after a heated argument on Friday night. Soon, the clashes took a violent turn with hundreds of youth taking to streets and indulging in stone pelting and burning shops and vehicles.
Police had to resort to lathicharge to control the violence. However, when situation did not come under control, police used tear gas and also fired rounds.
While the police have imposed curfew in certain parts of the city, Section 144 of the CrPC was also invoked. Internet services too have been suspended in the area.
Around 10 policemen, including assistant commissioner Govardhan Kolekar, were injured in the violence.
Acting police commissioner of Aurangabad, Milind Bharambe, has appealed to people to maintain law and order.
"I request the people of Aurangabad to maintain law and order. Do not respond to stonepelters, police will take action against them. We have imposed section 144 in several areas and we request people to co-operate with the police," said Bharambe.
Heavy police force has been deployed in sensitive areas and around 100 people have been arrested.
-
