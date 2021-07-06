CHANGE LANGUAGE
Maharashtra: 40 Malnutrition Deaths in Palghar in April-May

Representational image. REUTERS

Representational image. REUTERS

A Zilla Parishad release said the total number of deaths of children from malnutrition stood at 296 for the financial year 2020-21.

Forty tribal children have died of malnutrition in Palghar district in April and May, an official said on Tuesday. A Zilla Parishad release said the total number of deaths of children from malnutrition stood at 296 for the financial year 2020-21.

However, the official said concerted efforts to curb such deaths had resulted in malnutrition dropping by 34 per cent in the severe acute malnutrition category, also called SAM, and 24 per cent in MAM or moderate acute malnutrition category.

first published:July 06, 2021, 22:31 IST