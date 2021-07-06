Maharashtra: 40 Malnutrition Deaths in Palghar in April-May

Forty tribal children have died of malnutrition in Palghar district in April and May, an official said on Tuesday. A Zilla Parishad release said the total number of deaths of children from malnutrition stood at 296 for the financial year 2020-21.

However, the official said concerted efforts to curb such deaths had resulted in malnutrition dropping by 34 per cent in the severe acute malnutrition category, also called SAM, and 24 per cent in MAM or moderate acute malnutrition category.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here