Maharashtra: 5,056 New Covid-19 Cases in Thane, 27 More Deaths

Thane has reported 5,056 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 3,90,124, an official said on Wednesday. These new cases were recorded on Tuesday, he said.

The virus also claimed the lives of 27 more people, pushing the death toll in Thane to 6,760, he said, adding that the Covid-19 mortality rate in the district is 1.73 per cent. So far, 3,25,669 patients have recuperated from the infection in the district, which reflects a recovery rate of 83.48 per cent.

There are 57,695 active Covid-19 cases in the district at present, the official said. In neighbouring Palghar district, the Covid-19 case count stood at 60,665 and the death toll at 1,269, another official said.

