Maharashtra: 7 Killed in Floods Over 24 Hours; ‘Red Alert’ in Seven Districts

The Met on Monday issued ‘red alert’ in seven districts of Maharashtra as heavy rains continue to wreak havoc across several parts of the country. The warning for ‘heavy to extremely heavy rains’ was issued in Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Nashik, Pune, Kolhapur and Gadchiroli. In the last 24 hours alone, seven people have been killed in floods.

According to the India Meteorological Department, it has issued the red alert for heavy rains till July 14, while an orange alert has been sounded for Mumbai for the next three days.

The death toll due to floods now stands at 83 even as chief minister Eknath Sinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis visited flood-affected areas in Gadchiroli on Sunday. There are 13 NDRF and two state teams deployed in different parts of the state.

Officials said heavy rains caused two landslides near the famous Bhimashankar temple in Pune’s Khed taluka, but no one was hurt. The first landslide took place in the early hours of the day, while the second one happened in the afternoon. Pune district, too, has been hit by the deluge.

Three persons went missing in Gadchiroli due to heavy rains, while water levels of several rivers in Nashik district rose due to an incessant downpour. Mumbai and its adjoining areas received moderate showers but Nashik district continued to be battered by heavy rains. Many temples on the bed of the Godavari river were submerged in the district, officials said.

