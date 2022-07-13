CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Maharashtra: 7-year-old Girl Found Infected with Zika Virus in Palghar District
1-MIN READ

Maharashtra: 7-year-old Girl Found Infected with Zika Virus in Palghar District

PTI

Last Updated: July 13, 2022, 19:26 IST

Mumbai

Prior to this, the first-ever Zika virus case in the state was reported in Pune in July 2021. (File photo: News18)

The girl is a resident of an ashram shala (residential schools for tribal children) in Talasari taluka of Palghar district located adjoining Mumbai

A seven-year-old girl has been found infected with Zika virus in Palghar district of Maharashtra, the state health department said on Wednesday. The girl is a resident of an ashram shala (residential schools for tribal children) in Talasari taluka of Palghar district located adjoining Mumbai.

Prior to this, the first-ever Zika virus case in the state was reported in Pune in July 2021.The Zika virus spreads through the bite of the aedes aegypti mosquito and typical symptoms of the resultant disease include fever, body ache and conjunctivitis.

first published:July 13, 2022, 19:26 IST
last updated:July 13, 2022, 19:26 IST