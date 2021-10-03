As India continues to increase its vaccination coverage, Maharashtra on Sunday achieved a milestone with over 2.5 crore persons now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, an official said.

India’s Covid drive on Saturday crossed the 90 crore-mark with over 65 lakh vaccine doses administered on the day. The Union Health Ministry is regularly reviewing the vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19.

Other states have also been completing ambitious targets lately. Recently, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17, a mega vaccine drive was carried out, where various states took unique initiatives to increase inoculation coverage. Here is a lowdown on the vaccination figures in top states:

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh has been consistently leading the vaccination efforts in the country. The state has inoculated 8,75,25,127 (over 8 crore people) with the first dose, and 2,16,63,186 (over 2 crore) with the second dose.

On September 27, Uttar Pradesh administered over 34 lakh doses making it the highest ever single-day vaccine coverage for the state. This was achieved under a mega free vaccination campaign on the day to inoculate maximum eligible beneficiaries. A total of 34,88,909 doses were administered, of which more than 1.74 lakh doses were logged in state capital Lucknow.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra has inoculated 5,86,11,680 people (over 5.8 crore) with the first dose and 2,50,31,287 (over 2.5 crore) people with the second dose.

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh has vaccinated 4,86,19,014 (4.8 crore) people with the first dose and 1,53,48,922 (1.5 crore) people with the second dose.

A special mega campaign to vaccinate locals who are yet to be administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccines was launched in Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

The Directorate of Health Services, underlining the achievements of the State till date, had claimed that Madhya Pradesh is the number one State in terms of vaccines administered to pregnant women, adding to date over 2.5 lakh expecting mothers have received the jabs.

Delhi

The national capital has partially vaccinated 1,22,06,287 (1.2 crore) people and 60,14,991 people (over 60 lakh) have received both doses.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu has given the first dose to 3,69,98,091 people (3.6 crore) and the second dose to 1,20,17,115 (1.2 crore) people.

The state is set to conduct its fourth mega Covid-19 vaccination camp on October 10, after three successful previous efforts on September 12, September 19, and September 26. State Health Minister, Ma Subramanian, in a statement, said that the mega vaccine camp will have a target of 15 lakh inoculations. The previous camps had, however, seen administrations of far more vaccines than the target.

In the first camp of September 12, the state Health Department arranged 40,000 centres to administer vaccine and according to the report, 28,91,021 persons benefitted, as against the target of 20 lakh beneficiaries, with the department not expecting such a huge turnout.

Kerala

Kerala has inoculated 2,47,50,099 (2.4 crore) people against Covid with the first dose and 1,11,26,636 (1.1 crore) people with the second dose.

The Kerala government on Saturday announced further relaxations in Covid-19 curbs by reopening cinemas, theatres and indoor auditoriums due to decline in coronavirus cases in the state. However, entry will be allowed only to those who are fully vaccinated.

Karnataka

Karnataka has vaccinated 3,94,36,613 (3.9 crore) with the first dose and 1,75,00,452 (1.7 crore) with the second dose.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers started on February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination started from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

