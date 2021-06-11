Maharashtra Adds 11,617 Past Covid Deaths Within 24 Days After Data Revision; Centre Takes Note

Maharashtra added 1,522 past deaths to the state’s total toll on Thursday, the largest in a single day during the almost month-long data reconciliation operation, prompting the Centre to take up the issue with the state government. The latest addition has brought the total fatality toll to 1,03,748.

On Thursday, the state recorded 393 deaths, the second-highest number in June, while new Covid cases surpassed 12,000 (12,207) after three days, the Times of India has reported.

The state has added a total of 11,617 deaths since the reconciliation procedure of adding up deaths that occurred more than a week ago or may have been overlooked in the daily tabulation exercise began on May 17. The total daily toll (deaths in the previous 24 hours or within a week of that date) in the prior three weeks was 10,645 deaths, accounting for nearly 11% of the state’s overall Covid toll since the pandemic began.

Sources told News18 that the Centre has written to the Maharashtra and Bihar government on their reconciliation of death data. In the past 15 days, Maharashtra has added 7,535 past deaths due to Covid-19.

In the first ten days of June, 8,404 ‘old’ deaths were added, with 5,410 fatalities older than a week. “Although we have urged districts to update death data within 48 hours, this is not always possible due to staffing constraints or technical issues,” said Dr Pradeep Awate, who leads the state public health department’s epidemiology cell.

On Thursday, the Covid graph in Mumbai fell further lower, with 655 new cases and 22 deaths reported. For the fourth day in a row, the city’s test positive percentage was less than 3%. If the positive rate is less than 5% for two weeks in a row, the Covid-19 restrictions may be eased further.

Since March 2020, the city’s case count has risen to 7.13 lakh, with a death toll of 15,055.

On Thursday, the state cabinet took stock of Covid cases and the vaccination programme in the state. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and public health minister Rajesh Tope praised the state health system for giving out 2.5 crore doses, covering 2.1 crore with the first shot and 50.8 lakh with both the doses.

The majority of the state’s over 12,000 cases were reported in the Kolhapur circle (3,731), Pune (2,595), Nashik (2,486), and the Mumbai Metropolitan region (2,486). (2,058). A total of 1,050 new cases have been reported in Kolhapur’s rural areas.

On Thursday, there were more cases in Sangli (893), Satara (848), Nashik city (826), Nashik rural (667), Pune rural (747) and Ahmednagar (743) than in Mumbai. Raigad recorded 61 deaths on Thursday, according to the state report, although only 24 deaths had occurred in the previous 24 hours, according to the district administration.

Mira-Bhayandar (33) and Kolhapur (25) recorded more deaths than Mumbai. The state caseload stands at 58.8 lakh so far. As of Thursday, the active cases in the state are 1,60,693, including 18,157 in Mumbai.

