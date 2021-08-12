Maharashtra Adds 6,388 Fresh Covid Cases, Deaths Top 200 After 11 Days

Maharashtra reported 6,388 new coronavirus cases and 208 fresh fatalities on Thursday, taking the infection tally to 63,75,390 and the death toll to 1,34,572, a health department official said. Notably, the daily coronavirus infections in the state have gone over 6,000 after a gap of four days, while for the first time since July 31, the fatalities have crossed the 200-mark.

The state witnessed an increase in Covid-19 cases and fatalities as compared to Wednesday, when it had reported 5,560 infections and 163 deaths.The official said 8,390 patients were discharged from hospitals across the state in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 61,75,010.

Maharashtra now has 62,351 active cases, he said.The state has 3,98,397 people in home quarantine and 2,507 in institutional quarantine, according to the official.

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 recovery rate now stands at 96.86 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.11 per cent, he said.The cumulative number of tests conducted in the state climbed to 5,03,26,812, of which 2,10,674 were done in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Notably, Dhule, Nandurbar, Wardha and Jalgaon districts, along with Malegaon and Bhiwandi Nizampur municipal corporations did not report any new coronavirus infections, he said.Among districts, Satara reported the highest new infections at 919.

The official said among the eight regions of Maharashtra, the Pune region reported the highest 2,828 new COVID-19 cases followed by 1,472 cases in the Kolhapur region. Among the other regions, Nashik reported 918 cases, Mumbai 728, Latur 327, Aurangabad 73, Akola 22 and the Nagpur region recorded 20 new cases, the official said.

Among the 208 new fatalities, the highest at 81 were reported from the Mumbai region followed by 52 from the Kolhapur region. The Aurangabad region did not report any fresh death, while the Pune region recorded 48 fatalities, Nashik 14, Latur 11, while one death each was registered in the Akola and Nagpur regions, said the official.

He said Mumbai city witnessed 281 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths, while Pune city reported 313 fresh infections and two fatalities. Among 62,351 active cases in the state, Pune district has the highest at 14,423, according to the official.

He said among the 61,75,010 recovered patients across the state, the highest – 10,67,600 – were are from Pune district. Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 63,75,390; new cases 6,388; total deaths 1,34,572; total recoveries 61,75,010; active cases 62,351; total tests 5,03,26,812.

