Maharashtra Adds 9,251 Coronavirus Cases with 257 Deaths; Record 7,227 Patients Recover

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 9,251 new COVID-19 cases, taking the cumulative count in the state to 3,66,368 while fatalities mounted by 257, including 116 in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), to 13,389, the state Health department said.

A record number of 7,227 patients were discharged in the day, taking the count of recovered cases to 2,07,194. Maharashtra now has 1,45,785 active cases.

A total of 18,36,920 people have been tested so far for COVID-19, the department said.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 56.55 per cent while the fatality rate is 3.65 per cent, it said.

With addition of 1,080 new cases, Mumbai's tally now stands sat 1,08,060 while the death toll went up by 52 in the

day to 6,036, the department said. The MMR saw a single-day spike of 3,523 new cases, taking the patient count to 2,20,840 while fatalities reached 8,895, it said.