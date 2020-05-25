Maharashtra Adds to Karnataka's Covid-19 Tally; 93 New Cases, Death Toll at 44

Returnees from neighbouring Maharashtra continued to add to the COVID-19 tally in Karnataka, as the state reported 93 new cases and two related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 2,182 and the death toll to 44, the health department said on Monday.

Sixty-nine among the 93 new cases are returnees from Maharashtra, who tested positive under quarantine.

As of May 25 evening, cumulatively 2,182 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 44 deaths and 705 discharges,the department said in its bulletin.

It said that out of the 1,431 active cases, 1,414 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 17 are in Intensive Care Units. Fifty-one patients were discharged on Monday.

Among the two fatalities were a 55-year-old woman from Bengaluru Rural. She was diagnosed with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection and was admitted to the designated hospital on May 19 and died due to ARDS (Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome) on May 24.

The other was a 43-year-old man from Dakshina Kannada district, a known case of liver cirrhosis, who was admitted to the designated hospital on May 23 and died the same day. His lab report confirmed positive for COVID-19 today.

Other than those who arrived from Maharashtra, two were from Tamil Nadu and one each from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. Four cases have a history of international travel -- two from the UAE and one each from Muscat and the UK.

The remaining cases include 10 contacts of patients who already tested positive, two from containment zones and one each with a history of ILI (Influenza Like Illness) and SARI.

Two patients contact history is under tracing. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Udupi accounted for 32, followed by 16 from Kalaburagi, Yadgir 15, Bengaluru urban 8, four each from Dakshina Kannada and Dharwad, three from Ballari, two each from Mandya and Kolar and one each from Belagavi, Hassan, Ramanagara, Uttara Kannada, Tumakuru, Vijayapura and one from other state.

Bengaluru urban district still tops the list of positive cases with 274 infections, followed by Mandya 254 and Kalaburagi 157. Among discharges too Bengaluru urban tops the list with total of 149, followed by Mysuru 88 and Belagavi 74.

The state tested over 13,500 samples in its 57 ICMR-certified COVID-19 testing labs on Monday. A total of 2,19,894 samples have been tested so far, out of which 13,581 were tested on Monday alone.

So far 2,15,308 samples have reported as negative and out of them 13,330 were reported negative on Monday.