CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#AssemblyElections#IndvsNZ
Home » News » India » Maharashtra: Alibag Woman Loses Rs 1.12 Cr to Fraudsters Who Promised Her Gift from UK
1-MIN READ

Maharashtra: Alibag Woman Loses Rs 1.12 Cr to Fraudsters Who Promised Her Gift from UK

PTI

Last Updated: November 19, 2022, 15:51 IST

Alibag, India

A case of cheating, criminal breach of trust and conspiracy has been registered. (File photo for representation)

A case of cheating, criminal breach of trust and conspiracy has been registered. (File photo for representation)

The woman, a retired court superintendent, accepted a friend request from a person claiming to be a resident of UK's Manchester.

A case has been registered against unknown persons for cheating a woman from Alibag in Maharashtra’s Raigad district of Rs 1.12 crore, a police official said on Saturday.

The woman, a retired court superintendent, accepted a friend request in June this year from a person claiming to be a resident of Manchester in the United Kingdom, he said.

”He and some other accused soon started phoning her claiming there was a gift in gold and cash that had been sent for her from the UK, but she would need to pay Customs duty. On this pretext, they made her transfer Rs 1.12 crore, after which the accused stopped all communication,” he said.

A case of cheating, criminal breach of trust and conspiracy has been registered and efforts were on to nab the accused, the Alibag police station official added.

Read all the Latest India News here

Tags:
first published:November 19, 2022, 15:51 IST
last updated:November 19, 2022, 15:51 IST