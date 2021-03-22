Anil Deshmukh Involved in Graft in Transfer, Report Given to Govt in August, Mumbai Ex-Top Cop Param Bir Singh Tells SC | All You Need to Know

As opposition parties in Maharashtra attack state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh over allegations from former Commissioner, Sharad Pawar put down speculations of Deshmukh’s resignation. The NCP chief said that the allegations made against Anil Deshmukh are not correct and added that allegation against the minister is of the time when the minister was in Nagpur for his treatment.

“I have spoken to Uddhav Thackeray and I will shared any information that I have about the Home Minister… CM has to take a call on probe into charges made by Param Bir Singh. I have full faith in the ATS and I won’t comment on ongoing probe,” Pawar said.

Shiv Sena has maintained that there is no question of resignation. Shiv Sena said the Maha Vikas Aghadi government enjoys “good majority” and it will not fall because of “one official”.

Here are the latest developments in the matter:

• Param Bir Singh moves Supreme Court in the matter relating to the allegation made against the Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

• NCP chief Sharad Pawar said, “If you see the former Commissioner’s letter, he mentions that in mid-February he was informed by certain officers that they got such and such instructions from Home Minister…From 6th-16th Feb, Mr Deshmukh was admitted in the hospital because of Corona.”

• On the comment made by BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, Sharad Pawar said, “He (Fadnavis) can say whatever he wants to, I don’t want to comment.”

• CM Uddhav Thackeray has also called a meeting of top officers from the Home Department of the state at 4:30 pm. A detailed review of law and order of the state will be sought.

• Sanjay Raut who is in Delhi said that there isn’t any question of the resignation of Anil Deshmukh. He said that the message is clear and added that Sharad Pawar has taken a call that Deshmukh won’t go as of now.

• In the editorial in the Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, the party said a fire will erupt if the BJP tries to undermine the majority enjoyed by the MVA government.

• Sources from Enforcement Directorate say they are aware of the letter (Param Bir Singh’s letter) and the details mentioned in it. ED is expected to probe the matter soon

• ED sources also said that the amount is huge and could have been going for many years running into multiple crore rupees.

• Meanwhile, Congress party high command also sought report of the incident. In a meeting yesterday, HK Patil held a long video conference with Balasaheb Thorat, Nana Patole and Ashok Chavan. Patil took review of the political situation in the state in an hour-long meeting.

• A new controversy has erupted featuring Param Bir Singh with Mumbai Police inspector Anup S Dange seeking an inquiry into his connections with “dubious characters” who have underworld links.

• Senior BJP Leaders in the state will meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on March 24 and handover a memorandum with the details of the prevailing situation in Maharashtra.

• The opposition BJP is also building up pressure against the state government. BJP leader Ram Kadam will meet Mumbai Police Commissioner at 11:00 am to seek probe into all the police transfers in the last 16 months.

• BJP will also demand an EOW probe into the allegations levelled by Param Bir Singh against the Home Minister on extortion.