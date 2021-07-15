Maharashtra Allows Fully Vaccinated Passengers to Enter State Without RT-PCR Report

All domestic and international passengers fully vaccinated against Covid-19 with vaccine certificate showing at least 15 days since taking the second dose are now permitted to enter Maharashtra without an RT-PCR test, the state government said on Thursday.

“Persons who have been vaccinated with both the doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and 15 days have lapsed since the administration of second dose of vaccine and is in possession of a final vaccination certificate issued through the COWIN portal then such person be exempted from the mandatory requirement of possessing a negative RTPCR report on their entry into the State," the release said.

The exemption is applicable to all domestic and international passengers. The government also increased the interval of validity of the RTPCR test from 48 hours to 72 hours.

However, despite the status of vaccination, the government said all passengers must follow Covid appropriate behaviour at all times.

