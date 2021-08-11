Maharashtra Allows Hotels, Restaurants to Operate Till 10pm; New Guidelines Soon

The Maharashtra government, on Wednesday, allowed hotels and restaurants to remain open till 10 pm in the state. Previously, they were allowed to remain open until 4 pm. The hospitality sector, earlier this month, had expressed displeasure at the state’s decision to not extend the timings until which hotels, cafes, bars, restaurants can be open.

The announcement comes days after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s meeting with the representatives of hotels and restaurants, who demanded further relaxations in timings beyond 4 pm. The CM reportedly explained to them that the curbs will be eased step by step.

A detailed SoP on guidelines is expected to be issued shortly.

The state government recently introduced several relaxations in 25 districts, which have reported a low COVID-19 positivity rate, by allowing all shops to remain open till 8 pm.

In another major step in relaxing curbs, the state announced opening of Mumbai local trains for fully vaccinated people from August 15.

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 5,609 coronavirus positive cases and 137 fatalities, including the highest 46 in the Pune region, while 7,568 patients recovered, a state health department official said.

Maharashtra’s case recovery rate now stands at 96.8 per cent and the fatality rate is 2.01 per cent. Among the eight regions in Maharashtra, the Pune region reported the highest number of 2,330 cases, followed by 1,413 cases in the Kolhapur region. Compared to Monday, the number of cases went up by 1,104 in Maharashtra while the count of fatalities doubled compared to 68 deaths reported the day before.

