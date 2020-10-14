INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Maharashtra Allows Metro Trains to Run from Oct 15, Reopens Libraries; Places of Worship to Remain Closed

A file photo shows a health worker waiting to collect nasal swab samples inside a temple in Mumbai. (AFP)

A file photo shows a health worker waiting to collect nasal swab samples inside a temple in Mumbai. (AFP)

The state has also allowed business-to-business exhibitions from tomorrow outside containment zones. Local weekly bazars, including that of animals, will also be allowed to reopen outside containment zones.

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday decided to allow metro trains in Mumbai to operate from October 15 in a phased manner under its mission "begin again". The government also allowed reopening of all state-run and private libraries from Thursday following COVID-19 protocols, as per the guidelines issued.

However, educational institutes and places of worship will remain closed till the end of the month.

It also allowed business-to-business exhibitions from tomorrow outside containment zones. Local weekly bazars, including that of animals, will also be allowed to reopen outside containment zones.

With an aim to reduce crowd, markets and shops will be allowed to remain open for two additional hours till 9 pm from tomorrow. Significantly, the government has decided to do away stamping with indelible ink for domestic passengers arriving at different airports after COVID-19 testing.

Similarly, the health check up and stamping of passengers at railway stations will also be stopped.

Next Story
Loading