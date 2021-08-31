CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Maharashtra: AMC Loses 3 Fingers in Clash With Hawkers in Anti-Encroachment Drive

One Amarjit Yadav has been arrested in connection with the incident.

One Amarjit Yadav has been arrested in connection with the incident.

One Amarjt Yadav has been arrested in connection with the incident.

An Assistant Municipal Commissioner (AMC) lost three fingers after she came under attack from a hawker during an anti-encroachment drive in Mumbai’s Kasarvadavali area.

Kalpita Pimple, AMC of the Majiwada-Manpada area, was overseeing the operation at Kasarvadavali when she came under attack, which cost her three fingers and also resulted in severe head injuries. Her bodyguard also lost a finger while trying to defend her from her attacker, reports the Indian Express.

One Amarjit Yadav has been arrested in connection with the incident. The accused was involved in a similar incident around three years ago.

Visuals from the spot showed Yadav screaming and kicking around with two knives even as the police officials tried to convince him to surrender. He was also seen in the footage as threatening suicide by placing a knife on his throat, NDTV reported.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has strongly condemned the attack on Kalpita.

Reacting to the incident, MNS president Raj Thackeray said, “He (the attacker) will be given a severe beating by the police on the day he finishes his sentence and is ready to leave." Not just that, Raj further said that all his fingers will be removed and “he will never be able to go back to being a hawker.” He strongly asserted that the courage of such rogue vendors must be crushed once and for all.

Apart from Raj Thackeray, Avinash Jadhav, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s (MNS) Thane-Palghar units head also issued a strong condemnation of the attack on Kalpita and demanded strict action against the accused.

first published:August 31, 2021, 18:21 IST