1-MIN READ

Maharashtra: Angry Commuters Manhandle Station Master After Train Delay on Vasai-Diva Route

PTI

Last Updated: August 31, 2022, 17:24 IST

Thane, India

A station master was manhandled by commuters on the Vasai-Diva railway route after trains were delayed on Tuesday (Representative Image: Reuters File Photo)

A station master was manhandled by commuters on the Vasai-Diva railway route after trains were delayed on Tuesday (Representative Image: Reuters File Photo)

Angry commuters staged a protest at Kaman Road railway station in the Palghar district on Tuesday for over 90 minutes before charging at the station master

A station master was manhandled by a mob of commuters on the Vasai-Diva railway route in Maharashtra as MEMU trains were running behind schedule, the Railway Police said on Wednesday. Angry commuters staged a protest at Kaman Road railway station in the Palghar district on Tuesday for over 90 minutes before charging at the station master.

A quick intervention by the Government Railway Police (GRP) prevented the situation from going out of control. No arrest is made so far.

Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) trains operate on short and medium-distance routes.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging his duty and other charges, besides the Indian Railways Act on a complaint lodged by the station master, a GRP official said.

August 31, 2022
last updated:August 31, 2022, 17:24 IST