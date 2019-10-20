Maharashtra Anti-terrorism Squad Questions 2 People Over Photos of Modi's Chopper
Pictures of the prime minister's helicopter were found on a mobile phone of a person in Mumbai.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image: PTI)
Nagpur: The anti-terrorism squad of Maharashtra have questioned two people over clicking of photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's helicopter at the Nagpur airport premises, an official said.
Pictures of the prime minister's helicopter were found on a mobile phone of a person in Mumbai.
According to information, Modi had gone to Sakoli town in Maharashtra's Bhandara district in a helicopter from a helipad at the Nagpur airport premises last Sunday. Modi was going to Sakoli to address a rally.
A senior police officer confirmed the incident and said an inquiry was going on.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cardi B Once Drugged, Robbed Late Rapper Chinx Drugz
- Streaming Now: Krystle D'souza Turns Gold Digger in Fittrat, Amazon Prime's Modern Love is a Must-Watch
- Woman Wears Clothes Weighing 2.5 Kilo to Avoid Paying Excess Baggage Fee at Airport
- Guidelines For Influencers Are Incoming; a Few Folks And Brands Must be Very Worried
- Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff Add Star Power to ISL 2019-20 Opening Ceremony