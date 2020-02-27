Maharashtra: Army Jawan Kills Wife in Nashik; Tries to Commit Suicide

Nashik: A 30-year-old Army jawan allegedly killed his wife and tried to commit suicide in Maharashtra's Nashik city, police said on Thursday. Sunil Bawa allegedly strangled his wife Chaitali (23) to death, following a scuffle at their home in Indraprastha Nagar late on Wednesday night, an official from Mhasrul police station said.

The accused, who is posted in Srinagar, had come home on leave 10 days ago, he added. After killing his wife, Sunil called up his cousin Kishore Bharti, who lives at Kalyan in Thane district and told him that Chaitali had died, the official said.

Bharti informed Sunil's father Prakash Bawa, who lives in Cidco area and when the latter reached the scene, he found Chaitali dead, he said. Prakash Bawa noticed that Sunil had tried to commit suicide by stabbing himself with a knife, he added.

The accused has been taken into custody and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, the official said. The Mhasrul police have registered a case of murder and further investigations are on, he added.

