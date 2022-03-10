Maharashtra Assembly Adjourned Briefly Over Suspension of 12 BJP MLAs

The Maharashtra Assembly was on Thursday adjourned till the end of the Question Hour over the issue of presence of a BJP MLA, who was among the 12 party legislators suspended for a year during the monsoon session in July 2021. Shiv Sena MLA Bhaskar Jadhav said in the House that the judiciary cannot interfere in the proceedings of the legislature.

The Supreme Court earlier this year quashed the one-year suspension of the 12 BJP MLAs, saying it was worse" than expulsion or disqualification, and that such an action beyond the remainder period of an ongoing session would impact the democratic setup. The SC had held that the resolution suspending these MLAs beyond the period of the remainder of the session held in July 2021 was “unconstitutional" and “irrational".

On Thursday, Jadhav (Shiv Sena) objected to BJP legislator Yogesh Sagar participating in proceedings during the Question Hour. Sagar was among the 12 MLAs suspended last year for alleged misbehaviour with the then presiding officer Jadhav in the Speaker’s chamber. Raising a point of procedure, Jadhav asked how the MLAs were allowed to enter the House ahead of the completion of their one-year suspension.

The Legislative Assembly suspended the MLAs and the judiciary cannot interfere in the proceedings of the legislature, he said. Jadhav also said the legislature should assert itself on this issue. Members of the opposition and treasury benches rushed to the well of House, resulting in noisy scenes. Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal then adjourned the House till the end of the Question Hour.

Besides Sagar, Sanjay Kute, Ashish Shelar, Abhimanyu Pawar, Girish Mahajan, Atul Bhatkalkar, Parag Alavani, Harish Pimpale, Jaykumar Raval, Narayan Kuche, Ram Satpute and Kirtikumar Bhangdia were suspended last year.

