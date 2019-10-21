As Maharashtra Goes to Polls Today, Heavy Rainfall Expected to Lash Mumbai, Thane & Palghar

Post-monsoon rainfall is expected to hit Mumbai and its adjoining areas of Thane and Palghar over the weekend, said India Meteorological Department.

The weather bureau has predicted heavy rainfall accompanied by thundershowers in the state of Maharashtra on the polling day, October 21, The Indian Express reported.

Parts of Dadar, Lower Parel, Sion, Mahim and Ghatkopar as well as parts of Thane and Navi Mumbai already experienced light rainfall on Friday between 8.30am and 5.30pm.

KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general, western region, IMD, said that the formation of a low pressure over the south east Arabian Sea and adjoining areas of Lakshadweep and East Central Arabian sea with cyclonic circulation would lead to moderate and scattered rainfall in Mumbai and Maharashtra over the weekend.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted that Mumbai will experience a cloudy sky and light rain rom the next few days.

An official from the IMD was quoted as saying that the areas along Maharashtra coast are likely to receive showers along the Konkan coast and parts of central Maharashtra from Friday onwards.

Furthermore, the weather department predicted partly cloudy sky with possibility of heavy rain or thunderstorm for Mumbai for Saturday.

On Friday, maximum temperatures in Mumbai dipped to 30 degrees in Colaba and 31.1 degrees in Santacruz.

