Maharashtra ATS Arrests Two With Natural Uranium Worth 21 Crore

Two persons were booked for their alleged involvement in possessing and trading of uranium worth over Rs 21 crore. The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad nabbed two youngsters dealing in pieces of uranium weighing 7.1 kilograms.

Acting on a tip-off on February 14, Nagpada unit of ATS along with police inspector Santosh Bhalekar arrested a person, Jigar Pandya from Thane, for allegedly trying to sell pieces of uranium.

After an initial investigation, Pandya revealed that he procured these pieces of uranium from Abu Tahir from Mankhurd. ATS reached the location given by Pandya and apprehended Abu Tahir Hussain Choudhary from Kurla Scrap Association in Mankhurd.

To ascertain the purity of the substance seized, it was sent to Bhabha Atomic and Research Centre, Trombay, Mumbai. The report was received by the ATS on May 5, according to which the substance seized was natural uranium in its purest form, and is radioactive, hence highly dangerous to human life. The FIR under Atomic Energy Act,1962 was registered against Pandya, 27, and Choudhary, 31, on May 5 by ATS’ Nagpada unit.

Senior ATS officer said, “Further investigation is on to determine the motive behind carrying the substance and how they procured pieces of Uranium. We are also probing whether more people are involved in it.”

