Home » News » India » Terrorists Recce Wankhede Stadium & Hotel Trident Before IPL Match, Maharashtra ATS on Toes
1-MIN READ

Terrorists Recce Wankhede Stadium & Hotel Trident Before IPL Match, Maharashtra ATS on Toes

A response team, bomb squad and state reserve police have also been roped in to ensure security through the IPL season. (File photo: BCCI)

Apart from, Wankede Stadium, BCCI has decided to host IPL matches in DY Patil Stadium and Brabourne in Mumbai and the MCA Stadium in Pune

News Desk

Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), in a circular issued ahead of the IPL season, has said that security around the stadium will be increased during the tournament starting Sunday. Security will be beefed up for cricketers and other staff, and around the hotels where IPL players are staying.

During the first security review meeting ahead of the tournament, it came to be known that terrorist organisations conducted a recce around Wankhede stadium and Hotel Trident. This was revealed by a suspect presently in the custody of the ATS, said sources.

Citizens have been asked not to park their vehicles in and around Marine Drive, close to the Wankhede stadium. A response team, bomb squad and state reserve police have also been roped in to ensure security through the IPL season.

Apart from, Wankede Stadium, BCCI has decided to host IPL matches in DY Patil Stadium and Brabourne in Mumbai and the MCA Stadium in Pune. As per new guidelines, all the 70-games will be played across four venues in Maharashtra, providing unquestionable help to Mumbai Indians who will enjoy playing at home.

first published:March 24, 2022, 14:40 IST