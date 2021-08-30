Maharashtra: Aurangabad Municipal Corporation’s CoWIN Account Hacked

The CoWIN account of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra was hacked reportedly by miscreants running a racket to issue fake vaccination certificates. It’s suspected that a gang is issuing fake vaccination certificates to those who have not received the jabs using the Aurgangabad Municipal Corporation’s credentials.

The incident was reported on Saturday from a vaccination center at Dakshin Kesri Muni Mishrilalji (DKMM) Homoeopathic Medical College, Aurangabad. A police complaint has been lodged and the center has been shut till a full inquiry is held into the matter.

The vaccination center at DKMM is being run by the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation. On August 28, the vaccination process was going on as usual at DKMM hospital. A total of 55 citizens, who came for the vaccination were given the token. They all had booked their slots for the day on CoWIN portal.

After 55 people were vaccinated, data operator Shakeel Khan checked the CoWIN app to see if all the records were correct. The records in the college’s computer showed that a total of 71 persons have been vaccinated at this center.

Khan immediately passed the information to Hemant Rathore, head of the technical department at the hospital. Vaccination was immediately stopped at the center. Aurangabad Municipal Corporation’s Additional Commissioner BB Nemane was informed about the incident.

The hospital administration has lodged a complaint with the Begumpura police station in Aurangabad. The vaccination center at DKMM College will remain closed till a full inquiry is held into the matter.

CoWIN (Covid Vaccine Intelligence Work) is the official app for facilitating a massive vaccination drive against COVID-19 across India. It is available to download for free via the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Earlier in June, the Central government refuted the media reports about CoWIN being vulnerable to hacks and data theft. It said that the portal stores all the vaccination data in a safe and secure digital environment.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 4,666 new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 64,56,939. A total of 131 deaths were reported on Sunday, taking the toll to 1,37,157. The state has 52,844 active cases.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here