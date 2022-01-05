Maharashtra Authorities Fear Covid Cases Going Unreported Amid Surge in Demand for Home Tests

Not just the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases, the Maharashtra health department is also concerned about the sharp rise in demand for at-home antigen testing kits amid the third Covid wave.

The authorities fear that a number of positive cases may go unreported as those testing positive would not inform the agencies.

Sujit Jain, director, MyLab Discovery Solutions, told Indian Express that demand for CoviSelf, one of the self-testing kits, has gone up by nearly 200 per cent.

“When you take the test, you have to download the app and take a picture of the result. The report is submitted to the ICMR website directly. We take undertakings from all our retailers and customers,” Jain was quoted as saying in the report.

However, uploading the results is not mandatory for the users.

“A minute portion of users do that but similar issues are being observed among RT-PCR users where they hide their positivity reports. Most users are submitting their test results on the app. However, we are coming up with new advertisements to encourage people to submit their reports,” Jain said.

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 26,538 fresh coronavirus positive cases, including 15,166 in Mumbai, the highest-ever daily count in the metropolis, and eight fatalities, civic officials and the state health department said.

Compared with Tuesday, the fresh cases rose by 43.71 per cent or 8,072 in absolute numbers on Wednesday.

The surge is mostly being witnessed from Mumbai which reported 15,166 fresh infections - nearly 50% more than Monday.

