Maharashtra Autorickshaw Drivers Call Off Indefinite Strike, Will Meet CM Fadnavis Today
In order to avoid inconvenience to lakhs of commuters in Mumbai, the autorickshaw unions have decided to withdraw their agitation immediately.
Representational Image (Image: PTI)
Mumbai: Following an appeal by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the 300-odd autorickshaw unions in Maharashtra decided to call off their proposed indefinite strike from midnight, a top union official said here on Monday.
Aurorickshaw Malalk Chalak Sanghatana Joint Action Committee (JAC) President Shashank Rao said the Chief Minister has invited the unions and the state Transport Minister for a joint meeting at his office on Tuesday afternoon to hammer out the unions' demands.
"We are hopeful that our issues will be resolved amicably tomorrow. We are grateful to the CM for intervening in the issue," Rao said.
In order to avoid inconvenience to lakhs of commuters, the JAC has decided to withdraw their agitation immediately, he added.
Demanding a crackdown on illegal auto-rickshaws, aggregator services like Ola-Uber, and a steep fare hike, over a million autorickshaws and around two million owners and drivers were planning to go on an indefinite strike from Tuesday.
Also Watch
-
Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Nirmala Sitharaman Foregoes Briefcase, Holds Budget Document Wrapped In Red Cloth
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Yet Another Windows 10 Update Bug Leaves Nearly 50 Million PCs at Risk
- Hrithik Roshan Says 'Apparently a Guy Cannot be Stalked in India' About Kangana Ranaut's Allegations
- India vs New Zealand: Bat Big, Hit Rohit with a Lightning Boult - How Blackcaps Can Beat India
- Sara Ali Khan's Cute Photo with Brother Ibrahim in London Gives Major Sibling Goals
- 2019 BMW S 1000 RR First Ride Review: German Saddle to Precision Street
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s