Maharashtra Autorickshaw Drivers Call Off Indefinite Strike, Will Meet CM Fadnavis Today

In order to avoid inconvenience to lakhs of commuters in Mumbai, the autorickshaw unions have decided to withdraw their agitation immediately.

News18.com

Updated:July 9, 2019, 8:25 AM IST
Maharashtra Autorickshaw Drivers Call Off Indefinite Strike, Will Meet CM Fadnavis Today
Representational Image (Image: PTI)
Mumbai: Following an appeal by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the 300-odd autorickshaw unions in Maharashtra decided to call off their proposed indefinite strike from midnight, a top union official said here on Monday.

Aurorickshaw Malalk Chalak Sanghatana Joint Action Committee (JAC) President Shashank Rao said the Chief Minister has invited the unions and the state Transport Minister for a joint meeting at his office on Tuesday afternoon to hammer out the unions' demands.

"We are hopeful that our issues will be resolved amicably tomorrow. We are grateful to the CM for intervening in the issue," Rao said.

In order to avoid inconvenience to lakhs of commuters, the JAC has decided to withdraw their agitation immediately, he added.

Demanding a crackdown on illegal auto-rickshaws, aggregator services like Ola-Uber, and a steep fare hike, over a million autorickshaws and around two million owners and drivers were planning to go on an indefinite strike from Tuesday.

