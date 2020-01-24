Led by Prakash Ambedkar, VBS Calls for Maharashtra Bandh Today to Protest Against CAA
A protester said that there would be demonstration in some areas but the neither the traffic nor the people would be impacted.
Mumbai: A bandh has been called in Maharashtra on Friday by Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and "wrong" economic policies of the Centre.
Ambedkar, a three-time former MP, claimed that VBA has support of over 35 organisations for the bandh and appealed other political parties to join the protest. A member who is set to take part in the protest said that there would be demonstration in some areas but the neither the traffic nor the people would be impacted.
The VBA leader had earlier alleged that there was unrest in the country over the CAA, which the Centre was trying to implement forcibly.
Last month, he had staged a morcha at Dadar TT area to register his protest. He had also met Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on the issue of CAA-NRC.
Ambedkar appealed to political parties and social organisations to join the bandh.
"The country is on the path of economic bankruptcy. Due to demonetisation and GST, coupled with atmosphere of mistrust in the country, the government is not getting revenue. The economic policies of the Centre are wrong," he had earlier said.
