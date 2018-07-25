Maharashtra Bandh LIVE: Central Railway Services Shut Down Between Thane and Vashi, Says Report

Event Highlights
Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Maratha Kranti Morcha Protesters Raise Slogans Against Devendra Fadnavis Government | The Marathi protesters raise slogans against the Devendra Fadnavis government in Worli, according to local media. At some places, protesters raised slogans against Public Works Department Minister Chandrakant Patil for allegedly insulting sentiments of the Maratha community, an official said.
Workers of Maratha Kranti Morcha block Eastern Expressway in Chembur during their agitation for Maratha aarakshan (reservation).
Mumbai: Workers of #MarathaKrantiMorcha block Eastern Expressway in Chembur during their agitation for #MarathaReservation pic.twitter.com/5faqGPoYfs— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2018
Mumbai held hostage by Maratha quota stir. Protests escalate in Chembur. Angry protesters demand action by the state government.
#MarathasGroundMumbai -- Mumbai held hostage by Maratha quota stir. Protests escalate in Chembur. Angry protesters demand action by the state government | ground report: @c_mangure— News18 (@CNNnews18) July 25, 2018
Agitators also threw stones at trains passing through Thane and Ghansoli (located on the trans-harbour line in Navi Mumbai) stations and services were halted briefly. "There were isolated incidents at Thane and Ghansoli after 9.59 am. The situation normalised at 10.24 am," CR's chief PRO Sunil Udasi said. Around 70 lakh people travel in local trains daily in the Mumbai region. In view of the bandh, lesser number of auto-rickshaws and taxis were seen on roads. At some places, protesters raised slogans against Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Public Works Department Minister Chandrakant Patil for allegedly insulting sentiments of the Maratha community, official said.
In some areas such as Bandra, Matunga and Mulund, protesters marched on roads and were seen requesting shopkeepers with folded hands to close their establishments. They also hurled stones on two public transport buses in Wagle Estate area of Thane city and burnt tyres on its arterial Ghodbunder Road, but the police removed them. Agitators blocked some areas there, including the key Teen Hath Naka junction, resulting in huge traffic jams on the city's main entry and exit points. A bus was attacked in Ghansoli area of Navi Mumbai following which the city transport authority suspended its services in the area, an official said. Contrary to their previous peaceful agitations, this time protesters tried to stop local trains on the Central Railway (CR) and the Western Railway (WR) corridors. "A few protesters stopped trains on Up fast line at Jogeshwari at 9.16 am, however, they were removed from the track and train services resumed at 9.24 am. All lines working normal on WR suburban section," the Western Railway said in a tweet.
Current Situation in Sangli and Dadar Amid Maharashtra Bandh | Maratha agitators in Sangli end their 'jal samadhi' in Krishna river. They are out on the banks now. The shops in Dadar, which were shut down around 11, will continue to remain closed. However, services to essential services have resumed.
Akola Shuts Down Due to Maharashtra Bandh Protests | Protesters agitating for Maratha aarakshan (reservation) have crippled services in Akola as city's main market, schools and colleges have been completely shut, according to local media. Police have been deployed in Akola, also known as Cotton City.
Clashes in Latur During Maharashtra Bandh | Clashes break out between two groups in Udgir in Latur district of Maharashtra when one group was forcibly trying to get people to shut shops and overturned a vegetable cart while attempting to enforce Maharashtra bandh. Police is on the spot and situation is contained.
Clashes break out between two groups in Udgir in Latur district of Maharashtra when one group was forcibly trying to get people to shut shops and overturned a vegetable cart while attempting to enforce Maharashtra bandh. Police is on the spot and situation is contained pic.twitter.com/uEOqPDx0As— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2018
Shortage of Ola, Uber Cabs in Mumbai Due to Maharashtra Bandh | Five people have been detained at Parksite police station during Maharashtra bandh. According to a national daily, there is also a shortage of Ola and Uber cabs on road. In most localities residents unable to book any cab on the app as they are unavailable. Those plying have surge price upto 2x.
#MarathaReservation protests: Workers of #MarathaKrantiMorcha block a local train in Thane pic.twitter.com/cotagpKpzp— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2018
Even as protesters halted trains in Thane during Maharashtra bandh, the Western Railways said that the services have not been affected.
A few protesters stopped the trains on UP fast line at Jogeshwari at 9.16 hrs. However, they were removed from the track & train started at 9.24 hrs. All lines working normal on WR suburban section. #WRUpdates @drmbct— Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 25, 2018
Maratha Protester, Who Attempted Suicide Yesterday, Dies | A group of Maratha Kranti Morcha workers request Bandra shopkeepers with folded hands to shut their shops. Meanwhile, Jagannath Sonavne, a protester who attempted suicide by consuming poison on Tuesday in Aurangabad's Deogaon Rangari, dies in a hospital. He was a protester in the agitation for reservation for Maratha community in govt jobs and education.
Mumbai: A group of Maratha Kranti Morcha workers request with folded hands, the shopkeepers in Bandra to shut their shops. #MaharashtraBandh pic.twitter.com/zVcHM6b3WV— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2018
Tires were set ablaze on Majiwada bridge in Thane.
#MarathaReservation protests: Tires set ablaze on Majiwada bridge in Thane. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/2sTPFB1zRo— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2018
Workers of Maratha Kranti Morcha forcibly shut shops on Thane's Gokhale road during Maharashtra Bandh.
#MarathaReservation protests: Workers of #MarathaKrantiMorcha forcibly shut shops on Thane 's Gokhale road pic.twitter.com/Efqoow9sp0— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2018
At some places, protesters raised slogans against Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Public Works Department Minister Chandrakant Patil for allegedly insulting sentiments of the Maratha community. The suburban railway services on the western, central, harbour and trans-harbour lines were not affected, officials said. Around 70 lakh people travel in local trains daily in the Mumbai region. The Maratha Kranti Morcha, which is spearheading the agitation for reservation in jobs and education, has called for the shutdown in Mumbai and some neighbouring districts today.
Maharashtra Bandh over Maratha Quota Begins | Protesters attacked public buses in Mumbai, and the neighbouring Thane and Navi Mumbai as the bandh called by Maratha outfits over their demand for reservation began this morning. Two BEST buses were attacked by agitators in Kanjurmarg and Bhandup suburbs of Mumbai. In view of the stone-pelting on buses, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) partially suspended its services in those areas and expects to resume it when the situation improves, an official of the transport body said. Protesters also hurled stones at a public transport bus in Wagle Estate area of the neighbouring Thane city. They blocked some areas there, including the key Teen Hath Naka junction, resulting in long queues of vehicles on the road leading to Mumbai. A bus was also attacked in Ghansoli area of Navi Mumbai following which the city transport authority suspended its services in the area, an official said. Agitators gathered at various locations in the Mumbai region and the neighbouring Raigad and Palghar districts.
Maratha Protesters Stop BEST Bus Outside Jogeshwari Station | According to local media, protesters have stopped a BEST bus outside Jogeshwari station. DCP Deepak Deoraj, PRO, Mumbai Police, said that all the necessary deployments have been made in Mumbai. He said, " The situation should be brought under control at the earliest. The CM should invite prominent representatives from the community participating in the protest for talks and start the process of resolving the stand-off. There was never any law and order issue."
Resident, Tweet to Mumbai Police in Case of Inconvenience Due to Maharashtra Bandh | Shops have shut in Thane, while traffic has been resumed. Mumbai police has appealed to the Maratha Kranti Morcha to demonstrate peaceful protests. They have asked residents to inform police or tweet to them in case of any difficulty.
Maratha Kranti Morcha on Maharashtra Bandh | A member of Maratha Kranti Morcha said, "We are not blocking any road. We are carrying out a peaceful protest. We have told our workers that there should be no inconvenience to the police or government due to our protest. We are asking people to shut down their shops.
We are not blocking any road. We are carrying out a peaceful protest. We have told our workers that there should be no inconvenience to the police or govt due to our protest. We are asking people to shut down their shops: Maratha Kranti Morcha #MaharashtraBandh pic.twitter.com/mM38GDTQby— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2018
Maratha protesters being detained by police in Ghatkopar.
#MarathasGroundMumbai -- Maratha protesters being detained by police in Ghatkopar | ground report: @vinivdvc— News18 (@CNNnews18) July 25, 2018
Commission to Take 4 Months to Give Report on Maratha Aarakshan (Reservation) | Even as the Maratha agitation for reservation has intensified in the state, the Backward Class Commission would take at least four more months to give its report on the issue. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held two meetings on Tuesday in Mantralaya to take stock of the schemes meant for the welfare of the community and instructed officials to speed up the process. “The backward class commission is a statutory body and hence we cannot give a time limit to them. But the member secretary informed us that it will take four months to present the report,” Principal Secretary of Social Justice Department, Dinesh Waghmare said.
Mumbai Bandh Today over Maratha Quota Stir | Protesters block traffic in Thane. Security stepped up across the state.
#MarathasGroundMumbai | Mumbai bandh today over Maratha quota stir. Protesters block traffic in Thane. Security stepped up across the state— News18 (@CNNnews18) July 25, 2018
