Maharashtra Bandh LIVE: Central Railway Services Shut Down Between Thane and Vashi, Says Report

News18.com | July 25, 2018, 1:32 PM IST
Event Highlights

The Central Railway has announced that its services between Thane and Vashi has been shut on both sides, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror. However, the report says that the reason for the halt is yet not known. As protest picked up pace in Chembur and Raigad today, agitators block Eastern Express Highway, Western Express Highway, Mumbai-Pune Expressway and Mumbai-Goa highway, causing inconvenience to commuters. Protesters attacked buses and stopped local trains in Mumbai and the adjoining Thane city during the bandh called by Maratha outfits over their demand for reservation. The police in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Satara districts were on their toes to prevent any law and order problem during the bandh. In Aurangabad, a man, Jagannath Sonawane, who had consumed a poisonous substance yesterday during the protest, died today at a local government hospital. Nine public buses were attacked by agitators in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai, a transport official said.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Jul 25, 2018 1:23 pm (IST)

Maratha Kranti Morcha to Address Media at 2 pm | The Mumbai Coordinator of the Maratha Kranti Morcha will address a press conference at Dadar's Shivaji Temple at 2 pm. According to local media, scores of Maratha protesters have forcibly got onto a train in Ghansoli and are trying to halt it.

Jul 25, 2018 1:18 pm (IST)

Maratha Kranti Morcha Protesters Block Mumbai-Pune Expressway | Mumbai-Pune Expressway Protesters have also blocked Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Kalamboli. Certain media reports claim that Central Railway has announced to 'shut' UP and DN services between Thane and Vashi for unknown reason.

Jul 25, 2018 1:01 pm (IST)

Maratha Kranti Morcha Protesters Raise Slogans Against Devendra Fadnavis Government | The Marathi protesters raise slogans against the Devendra Fadnavis government in Worli, according to local media.  At some places, protesters raised slogans against Public Works Department Minister Chandrakant Patil for allegedly insulting sentiments of the Maratha community, an official said.

Jul 25, 2018 12:40 pm (IST)

Workers of Maratha Kranti Morcha block Eastern Expressway in Chembur during their agitation for Maratha aarakshan (reservation).

Jul 25, 2018 12:29 pm (IST)

Mumbai held hostage by Maratha quota stir. Protests escalate in Chembur. Angry protesters demand action by the state government.

Jul 25, 2018 12:26 pm (IST)

Maratha Kranti Morcha Protesters Assemble in Kalyan | The Maratha protesters, mainly members of Maratha Kranti Morcha, commenced their 'grand march' in Kalyan. Thousands of protesters are participating in the Maharashtra bandh called to demand reservation.

Jul 25, 2018 12:20 pm (IST)

Agitators also threw stones at trains passing through Thane and Ghansoli (located on the trans-harbour line in Navi Mumbai) stations and services were halted briefly. "There were isolated incidents at Thane and Ghansoli after 9.59 am. The situation normalised at 10.24 am," CR's chief PRO Sunil Udasi said. Around 70 lakh people travel in local trains daily in the Mumbai region. In view of the bandh, lesser number of auto-rickshaws and taxis were seen on roads. At some places, protesters raised slogans against Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Public Works Department Minister Chandrakant Patil for allegedly insulting sentiments of the Maratha community, official said.

Jul 25, 2018 12:19 pm (IST)

In some areas such as Bandra, Matunga and Mulund, protesters marched on roads and were seen requesting shopkeepers with folded hands to close their establishments. They also hurled stones on two public transport buses in Wagle Estate area of Thane city and burnt tyres on its arterial Ghodbunder Road, but the police removed them. Agitators blocked some areas there, including the key Teen Hath Naka junction, resulting in huge traffic jams on the city's main entry and exit points. A bus was attacked in Ghansoli area of Navi Mumbai following which the city transport authority suspended its services in the area, an official said. Contrary to their previous peaceful agitations, this time protesters tried to stop local trains on the Central Railway (CR) and the Western Railway (WR) corridors. "A few protesters stopped trains on Up fast line at Jogeshwari at 9.16 am, however, they were removed from the track and train services resumed at 9.24 am. All lines working normal on WR suburban section," the Western Railway said in a tweet.

Jul 25, 2018 12:02 pm (IST)

Current Situation in Sangli and Dadar Amid Maharashtra Bandh | Maratha agitators in Sangli end their 'jal samadhi' in Krishna river. They are out on the banks now. The shops in Dadar, which were shut down around 11, will continue to remain closed. However, services to essential services have resumed.

Jul 25, 2018 11:56 am (IST)

Western Express Highway Also Blocked, 9 BEST Buses Vandalised During Maharashtra Bandh | Nine BEST buses have been damaged in Kurla, Bhandup, Andheri, Sakinaka, Kandivali, Koparkhairane and Chandivali, while Western Express Highway has also been blocked by agitators.

Jul 25, 2018 11:49 am (IST)

Protester Shows off Tattoo of Late Shiv Sena Chief During Maharashtra Aarakshan (Quota) Stir | A Shiv Sena protester flaunts her tattoo of Late Sena chief Balasaheb during the bandh called by Maratha Kranti Morcha.

Jul 25, 2018 11:25 am (IST)

Protesters Block Mumbai-Goa Highway as Quota Stir Pick Up Pace | Commuters travelling from Panvel on Mumbai-Goa highway face inconvenience as protesters block traffic near Raigad. Meanwhile, 20 protesters have been held in Gangapur.

Jul 25, 2018 11:23 am (IST)

Maharashtra Quota Stir in Nahsik, Shops Shut | Shops have been shut in Nashik as protesters gather in Shalimar area and raise slogans near the Ambedkar statue, even as police has been deployed in the area.

Jul 25, 2018 11:20 am (IST)

Akola Shuts Down Due to Maharashtra Bandh Protests | Protesters agitating for Maratha aarakshan (reservation)  have crippled services in Akola as city's main market, schools and colleges have been completely shut, according to local media. Police have been deployed in Akola, also known as Cotton City.

Jul 25, 2018 10:55 am (IST)

Clashes in Latur During Maharashtra Bandh | Clashes break out between two groups in Udgir in Latur district of Maharashtra when one group was forcibly trying to get people to shut shops and overturned a vegetable cart while attempting to enforce Maharashtra bandh. Police is on the spot and situation is contained.

Jul 25, 2018 10:52 am (IST)

Protesters raise slogans against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mulund, while a bus has been halted in Thane. (In pic: Maharashtra bandh protest in Mulund)

Jul 25, 2018 10:29 am (IST)

Shortage of Ola, Uber Cabs in Mumbai Due to Maharashtra Bandh | Five people have been detained at Parksite police station during Maharashtra bandh. According to a national daily, there is also a shortage of Ola and Uber cabs on road. In most localities residents unable to book any cab on the app as they are unavailable. Those plying have surge price upto 2x.

Jul 25, 2018 10:25 am (IST)

Even as protesters halted trains in Thane during Maharashtra bandh, the Western Railways said that the services have not been affected.

Jul 25, 2018 10:13 am (IST)

Maratha Protester, Who Attempted Suicide Yesterday, Dies | A group of Maratha Kranti Morcha workers request Bandra shopkeepers with folded hands to shut their shops. Meanwhile, Jagannath Sonavne, a protester who attempted suicide by consuming poison on Tuesday in Aurangabad's Deogaon Rangari, dies in a hospital. He was a protester in the agitation for reservation for Maratha community in govt jobs and education.

Jul 25, 2018 10:09 am (IST)

Meanwhile, peaceful protests are being held in Dadar and Chembur. No untoward incident has been reported so far during Maharashtra bandh. Quotas for Marathas, a politically influential community that constitutes around 30 per cent of the state's population, has been a hugely contentious issue.

Jul 25, 2018 9:49 am (IST)

Tires were set ablaze on Majiwada bridge in Thane. 

Jul 25, 2018 9:49 am (IST)

Workers of Maratha Kranti Morcha forcibly shut shops on Thane's Gokhale road during Maharashtra Bandh.

Jul 25, 2018 9:48 am (IST)

At some places, protesters raised slogans against Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Public Works Department Minister Chandrakant Patil for allegedly insulting sentiments of the Maratha community. The suburban railway services on the western, central, harbour and trans-harbour lines were not affected, officials said. Around 70 lakh people travel in local trains daily in the Mumbai region. The Maratha Kranti Morcha, which is spearheading the agitation for reservation in jobs and education, has called for the shutdown in Mumbai and some neighbouring districts today.

Jul 25, 2018 9:46 am (IST)

Maharashtra Bandh over Maratha Quota Begins | Protesters attacked public buses in Mumbai, and the neighbouring Thane and Navi Mumbai as the bandh called by Maratha outfits over their demand for reservation began this morning. Two BEST buses were attacked by agitators in Kanjurmarg and Bhandup suburbs of Mumbai. In view of the stone-pelting on buses, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) partially suspended its services in those areas and expects to resume it when the situation improves, an official of the transport body said. Protesters also hurled stones at a public transport bus in Wagle Estate area of the neighbouring Thane city. They blocked some areas there, including the key Teen Hath Naka junction, resulting in long queues of vehicles on the road leading to Mumbai. A bus was also attacked in Ghansoli area of Navi Mumbai following which the city transport authority suspended its services in the area, an official said. Agitators gathered at various locations in the Mumbai region and the neighbouring Raigad and Palghar districts.

Jul 25, 2018 9:41 am (IST)

Maratha Protesters Stop BEST Bus Outside Jogeshwari Station | According to local media, protesters have stopped a BEST bus outside Jogeshwari station. DCP Deepak Deoraj, PRO, Mumbai Police, said that all the necessary deployments have been made in Mumbai. He said, " The situation should be brought under control at the earliest. The CM should invite prominent representatives from the community participating in the protest for talks and start the process of resolving the stand-off. There was never any law and order issue."

Jul 25, 2018 9:38 am (IST)

Resident, Tweet to Mumbai Police in Case of Inconvenience Due to Maharashtra Bandh | Shops have shut in Thane, while traffic has been resumed. Mumbai police has appealed to the Maratha Kranti Morcha to demonstrate peaceful protests. They have asked residents to inform police or tweet to them in case of any difficulty.

Jul 25, 2018 9:32 am (IST)

Maratha Kranti Morcha on Maharashtra Bandh | A member of Maratha Kranti Morcha said, "We are not blocking any road. We are carrying out a peaceful protest. We have told our workers that there should be no inconvenience to the police or government due to our protest. We are asking people to shut down their shops.

Jul 25, 2018 9:30 am (IST)

Maratha protesters being detained by police in Ghatkopar.

Jul 25, 2018 9:30 am (IST)

Commission to Take 4 Months to Give Report on Maratha Aarakshan (Reservation) | Even as the Maratha agitation for reservation has intensified in the state, the Backward Class Commission would take at least four more months to give its report on the issue. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held two meetings on Tuesday in Mantralaya to take stock of the schemes meant for the welfare of the community and instructed officials to speed up the process. “The backward class commission is a statutory body and hence we cannot give a time limit to them. But the member secretary informed us that it will take four months to present the report,” Principal Secretary of Social Justice Department, Dinesh Waghmare said.

Jul 25, 2018 9:26 am (IST)

Mumbai Bandh Today over Maratha Quota Stir | Protesters block traffic in Thane. Security stepped up across the state.

