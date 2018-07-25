Maharashtra Bandh LIVE: Commuters Face Harrowing Time as Protesters Block Eastern Express Highway

As protest picks up in Chembur, agitators block Eastern Express Highway, causing inconvenience to commuters. On the other hand, clashes broke out between in Udgir in Latur district when a group tried to 'force' people to shut shops and overturned some vegetable carts. Earlier in the day, two BEST buses were attacked by agitators in Kanjurmarg and Bhandup suburbs of Mumbai as the bandh called by Maratha outfits over their demand for reservation began this morning. In view of the stone-pelting on buses, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) partially suspended its services in those areas and expects to resume it when the situation improves, an official of the transport body said. Large-scale violence marred a state-wide protest on Tuesday, a constable died and nine other policemen were injured amid suicide attempt by three agitators. One of them, Jagannath Sonavne, died in a hospital today.
Jul 25, 2018 10:55 am (IST)
Clashes in Latur During Maharashtra Bandh | Clashes break out between two groups in Udgir in Latur district of Maharashtra when one group was forcibly trying to get people to shut shops and overturned a vegetable cart while attempting to enforce Maharashtra bandh. Police is on the spot and situation is contained.
Protesters raise slogans against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mulund, while a bus has been halted in Thane. (In pic: Maharashtra bandh protest in Mulund)
Jul 25, 2018 10:29 am (IST)
Shortage of Ola, Uber Cabs in Mumbai Due to Maharashtra Bandh | Five people have been detained at Parksite police station during Maharashtra bandh. According to a national daily, there is also a shortage of Ola and Uber cabs on road. In most localities residents unable to book any cab on the app as they are unavailable. Those plying have surge price upto 2x.
Even as protesters halted trains in Thane during Maharashtra bandh, the Western Railways said that the services have not been affected.
Maratha Protester, Who Attempted Suicide Yesterday, Dies | A group of Maratha Kranti Morcha workers request Bandra shopkeepers with folded hands to shut their shops. Meanwhile, Jagannath Sonavne, a protester who attempted suicide by consuming poison on Tuesday in Aurangabad's Deogaon Rangari, dies in a hospital. He was a protester in the agitation for reservation for Maratha community in govt jobs and education.
Meanwhile, peaceful protests are being held in Dadar and Chembur. No untoward incident has been reported so far during Maharashtra bandh. Quotas for Marathas, a politically influential community that constitutes around 30 per cent of the state's population, has been a hugely contentious issue.
Jul 25, 2018 9:49 am (IST)
Tires were set ablaze on Majiwada bridge in Thane.
At some places, protesters raised slogans against Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Public Works Department Minister Chandrakant Patil for allegedly insulting sentiments of the Maratha community. The suburban railway services on the western, central, harbour and trans-harbour lines were not affected, officials said. Around 70 lakh people travel in local trains daily in the Mumbai region. The Maratha Kranti Morcha, which is spearheading the agitation for reservation in jobs and education, has called for the shutdown in Mumbai and some neighbouring districts today.
Jul 25, 2018 9:46 am (IST)
Maharashtra Bandh over Maratha Quota Begins | Protesters attacked public buses in Mumbai, and the neighbouring Thane and Navi Mumbai as the bandh called by Maratha outfits over their demand for reservation began this morning. Two BEST buses were attacked by agitators in Kanjurmarg and Bhandup suburbs of Mumbai. In view of the stone-pelting on buses, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) partially suspended its services in those areas and expects to resume it when the situation improves, an official of the transport body said. Protesters also hurled stones at a public transport bus in Wagle Estate area of the neighbouring Thane city. They blocked some areas there, including the key Teen Hath Naka junction, resulting in long queues of vehicles on the road leading to Mumbai. A bus was also attacked in Ghansoli area of Navi Mumbai following which the city transport authority suspended its services in the area, an official said. Agitators gathered at various locations in the Mumbai region and the neighbouring Raigad and Palghar districts.
Jul 25, 2018 9:41 am (IST)
Maratha Protesters Stop BEST Bus Outside Jogeshwari Station | According to local media, protesters have stopped a BEST bus outside Jogeshwari station. DCP Deepak Deoraj, PRO, Mumbai Police, said that all the necessary deployments have been made in Mumbai. He said, " The situation should be brought under control at the earliest. The CM should invite prominent representatives from the community participating in the protest for talks and start the process of resolving the stand-off. There was never any law and order issue."
Jul 25, 2018 9:38 am (IST)
Resident, Tweet to Mumbai Police in Case of Inconvenience Due to Maharashtra Bandh | Shops have shut in Thane, while traffic has been resumed. Mumbai police has appealed to the Maratha Kranti Morcha to demonstrate peaceful protests. They have asked residents to inform police or tweet to them in case of any difficulty.
Jul 25, 2018 9:32 am (IST)
Maratha Kranti Morcha on Maharashtra Bandh | A member of Maratha Kranti Morcha said, "We are not blocking any road. We are carrying out a peaceful protest. We have told our workers that there should be no inconvenience to the police or government due to our protest. We are asking people to shut down their shops.
Commission to Take 4 Months to Give Report on Maratha Aarakshan (Reservation) | Even as the Maratha agitation for reservation has intensified in the state, the Backward Class Commission would take at least four more months to give its report on the issue. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held two meetings on Tuesday in Mantralaya to take stock of the schemes meant for the welfare of the community and instructed officials to speed up the process. “The backward class commission is a statutory body and hence we cannot give a time limit to them. But the member secretary informed us that it will take four months to present the report,” Principal Secretary of Social Justice Department, Dinesh Waghmare said.
Jul 25, 2018 9:26 am (IST)
Mumbai Bandh Today over Maratha Quota Stir | Protesters block traffic in Thane. Security stepped up across the state.
Vegetable Supply to be Hit in Wake to Maharashtra Bandh | Maharashtra residents could face a harrowing time as vegetable and fruit supply may be hit in wake of Maharashtra bandh. According to local media, a meeting of Maratha outfits was held at Mathadi Bhavan in Vashi this morning where it was decided that vegetable market would remain close today in Navi Mumbai and Panvel, affecting supply of onion, potato, spices and other grains. However, it is said that the fruit market would not be affected.
Jul 25, 2018 9:16 am (IST)
Chandrakant Khaire 'Manhandled' During Kakasaheb Shinde's Last Rites | Yesterday, Shiv Sena's Lok Sabha member from Aurangabad, Chandrakant Khaire went to Kakasaheb Shinde's native Kaygaon village to attend his last rites. Shinde jumped off a bridge over Godavari River in Aurangabad to demand for Maratha aarakshan (reservation). However, he was allegedly manhandled by some persons present there, a police official said
Jul 25, 2018 9:10 am (IST)
67 AC Buses Affected Due to Maharashtra Bandh | According to local media, the protesters, who left from Thane to Mumbai to participate in Maratha quota stir, were stopped midway, affecting the traffic in the area. Meanwhile, Municipal Transportation Committee has halted 67 AC buses as a precautionary measure. Other buses are plying as usual.
Jul 25, 2018 9:04 am (IST)
Police deployed outside Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Mumbai in wake of Maratha quota stir.
Bandh Being Observed in Thane's Teen Haath Naka | Thane's Teen Haath Naka While protests have begun in Thane's Teen Haath Naka, internet services were suspended in rural areas of Aurangabad district a day earlier to prevent any untoward incident. At Kaygaon, protesters shouted slogans hailing Shinde as a ‘martyr’. Sham Atgaonkar, a police constable from Osmanabad who was deployed on duty at Kaygaon in Aurangabad, died as the Maratha quota stir turned violent on Tuesday.
Sharad Pawar Asks Devendra Fadnavis to Hold Talks With Maratha Outfits | NCP president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to hold talks with representatives of the Maratha outfits to end the ongoing stand-off over the quota demand. In a statement issued here tonight, Pawar lamented that instead of taking the grievances of the community seriously, the chief minister and certain ministers have given provocative statements. Pawar's remarks came on a day the Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) observed a bandh in Maharashtra and called for a shutdown in Mumbai tomorrow. The stir turned violent on Tuesday with incidents of arson and stone-pelting being reported from various parts of the state. "The situation should be brought under control at the earliest. The CM should invite prominent representatives from the community participating in the protest for talks and start the process of resolving the stand off," the NCP chief said, adding that Marathas have so far agitated peacefully to highlight their demands. "There was never any law and order issue," he said.
Jul 25, 2018 8:52 am (IST)
What Happened During Maratha Quota Stir A Day Earlier | In Nanded, police cane-charged protesters to disperse them. In Pune, Maratha Kranti Morcha members took out a rally in Pune. City saw sporadic incidents of stone pelting. Some people threw stones at an administrative building in Baramati and a state transport bus was attacked. Traders kept their shops closed in Deccan, Laxmi Road and Bajirao Road areas of the city. In Yavatmal and Amravat, the bandh received lukewarm response in Yavatmal and Amravati. In Yavatmal, the bandh call was given by the Maratha Mahasangh. In Amravati, activists paid homage to Shinde at Rajkamal Square. They later marched to the Kotwali Police Station and submitted a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. In Nashik district, activists staged a rasta roko on the Mumbai-Agra National Highway. The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation suspended its services to Aurangabad from Nashik. Protesters burnt tyres at Sakora in Nandgaon taluka of Nashik, affecting traffic.
Jul 25, 2018 8:50 am (IST)
Suicide Attempts During Protests | Protester Jagannath Sonawane, 31, from Aurangabad, sought to emulate Kakasaheb Shinde's example by jumping onto a dry river bed, while another, Guddu Sonawane, also from the district, consumed poison.They have been admitted to a hospital, police said. In Thane, activist Mangesh Suryavanshi (38) jumped into a creek near the Ganesh Ghat, but was saved by police and others, Thane Police PRO Sukhada Narkar said. He received minor injuries and was admitted to a hospital.
Jul 25, 2018 8:48 am (IST)
Vinod Tawde Says Cops, Local Admin to Decide on Shutting of Schools In Wake of Maharashtra Bandh | According to Mumbai-based papers, Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawde said that the police and local administration would take the decision on whether schools would remain open, depending on the situation. Police spokesperson Deepak Devraj said that Mumbai Police is prepared to deal with the bandh and the protest. Mumbai's disaster management authorities have stated that they have not received any notification regarding the shutdown, and no special measures have been taken as of yet.
Jul 25, 2018 8:43 am (IST)
Residents to Face Harrowing Time as Shopkeepers Begin Shutting Shops in Ghatkopar | Protesters have started closing shops in Mumbai's Ghatkopar. The Maratha Kranti Morcha has announced bandh in Mumbai and adjoining areas of Navi Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad to press for their demand of 16% reservation and to protest against the death of Maratha youth Kakasaheb Shinde. Maratha organisations have exempted essential services like hospitals, water supply, ambulance services, fire brigade and also schools and colleges including school buses from the bandh.
Jul 25, 2018 8:39 am (IST)
Sakal Maratha Samaj, Another Outifit to Call for Maharashtra Bandh Today | Another outfit, the Sakal Maratha Samaj, the umbrella organization of several Maratha outfits, called for a bandh today in Navi Mumbai and Panvel as well. The outfit has warned the Devendra Fadnavis government that the protests would intensify as the community has run out of patience. According to a report, activists of Sakal Marataha Samaj gathered to garland the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji at Mahal on Tuesday. They later proceeded to file a police complaint seeking naming of chief minister as the main accused for the death of Maratha youth Kakasaheb Shinde of Aurangabad, who jumped into Godavari river on Monday to offer ‘jalsamadhi’.
Jul 25, 2018 8:33 am (IST)
Stones Pelted During Maharashtra Bandh | Protesters pelted stones on two Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses near Navi Mumbai's Ghansoli on Wednesday morning. BEST bus services from Airoli to Vashi have been completely stopped today in the light of Maharashtra bandh.
Kakasaheb Shinde's Death Triggered Massive Protests in Maharashtra | The Maratha Kranti Morcha had called for a Maharashtra bandh after the death of a protester on July 23 during a protest march in favour of reservation. Twenty-seven-year-old Kakasaheb Shinde, jumped off a bridge over the Godavari river in Aurangabad. Shinde, a resident of Kaygaon Tok village, killed himself, a day after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he was cancelling his visit to a temple in Pandharpur after Maratha outfits threatened to disrupt the event. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. Quota for Marathas, a politically influential community that constitutes around 30 per cent of the state’s population, has been a hugely contentious issue. Shinde’s death triggered a fresh set of protests in several parts of the State, with Opposition leaders seeking to put the onus on the BJP-led government in the state. In the last few days, protests have take place in Buldhana, Akola, Parali, Washim and even in Mumbai. The community leaders had taken out several rallies in various districts to highlight their demands.