Maharashtra Bandh LIVE: Commuters Face Harrowing Time as Protesters Block Eastern Express Highway

Jul 25, 2018 8:31 am (IST)

Kakasaheb Shinde's Death Triggered Massive Protests in Maharashtra | The Maratha Kranti Morcha had called for a Maharashtra bandh after the death of a protester on July 23 during a protest march in favour of reservation. Twenty-seven-year-old Kakasaheb Shinde, jumped off a bridge over the Godavari river in Aurangabad. Shinde, a resident of Kaygaon Tok village, killed himself, a day after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he was cancelling his visit to a temple in Pandharpur after Maratha outfits threatened to disrupt the event. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. Quota for Marathas, a politically influential community that constitutes around 30 per cent of the state’s population, has been a hugely contentious issue. Shinde’s death triggered a fresh set of protests in several parts of the State, with Opposition leaders seeking to put the onus on the BJP-led government in the state. In the last few days, protests have take place in Buldhana, Akola, Parali, Washim and even in Mumbai. The community leaders had taken out several rallies in various districts to highlight their demands.