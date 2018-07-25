Maharashtra Bandh LIVE: Maratha Groups Call Off Quota Stir, Say 'Don't Want Mumbaikars to Face Trouble'

Event Highlights
Maratha Kranti Morcha Calls Off Stir Amid Violence and Vandalism | "We are Marathas, we don't hurt anyone. Our bandh was successful, women and children, all were out on roads. But in the wake of the violent protests, we have to call off the protest. We are normal employees, working in some service or the other, hence, we know what inconvenience residents might be facing. Though, we are sure that our protesters did not resort to violence. We will check and see where all violence occurred and who all were involved. They could be anti-social elements as well," says Virendra Pawar, convener of Maratha Kranti Morcha, Mumbai.
Prominent Lawyer Satish Maneshinde to Support Maratha Kranti Morcha in Court | Prominent lawyer Satish Maneshinde says he will fight Marathas' cases pro bono. "As a supporter of their cause and a member of the Maratha Kranti Morcha, I will appear Pro Bono for every such Maratha before any court in Maharashtra," says Maneshinde. Meanwhile, tension has gripped Navi Mumbai as protests turn violent. Police had to fire in the air to disperse the crowd. A BEST bus, with 15 passengers was set ablaze by violent mob in Mankhurd. All the travellers are safe.
Supriya Sule Raises Maratha Aarakshan (Reservation) Issue in Lok Sabha | Protests called by Maratha Kranti Morcha to demand for Maratha aarakshan (reservation) has turned violent in Ahmednagar's Karjat. Police have lathicharged agitators in Kalamboli. Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP's) Supriya Sule has raised the issue in Lok Sabha, asking government to support the issue.
Maratha Kranti Morcha Protesters Raise Slogans Against Devendra Fadnavis Government | The Marathi protesters raise slogans against the Devendra Fadnavis government in Worli, according to local media. At some places, protesters raised slogans against Public Works Department Minister Chandrakant Patil for allegedly insulting sentiments of the Maratha community, an official said.
Workers of Maratha Kranti Morcha block Eastern Expressway in Chembur during their agitation for Maratha aarakshan (reservation).
Mumbai: Workers of #MarathaKrantiMorcha block Eastern Expressway in Chembur during their agitation for #MarathaReservation pic.twitter.com/5faqGPoYfs— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2018
Mumbai held hostage by Maratha quota stir. Protests escalate in Chembur. Angry protesters demand action by the state government.
#MarathasGroundMumbai -- Mumbai held hostage by Maratha quota stir. Protests escalate in Chembur. Angry protesters demand action by the state government | ground report: @c_mangure— News18 (@CNNnews18) July 25, 2018
Get #LIVE updates here: https://t.co/eX32J02imF pic.twitter.com/Vt1qwdqxP0
Agitators also threw stones at trains passing through Thane and Ghansoli (located on the trans-harbour line in Navi Mumbai) stations and services were halted briefly. "There were isolated incidents at Thane and Ghansoli after 9.59 am. The situation normalised at 10.24 am," CR's chief PRO Sunil Udasi said. Around 70 lakh people travel in local trains daily in the Mumbai region. In view of the bandh, lesser number of auto-rickshaws and taxis were seen on roads. At some places, protesters raised slogans against Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Public Works Department Minister Chandrakant Patil for allegedly insulting sentiments of the Maratha community, official said.
In some areas such as Bandra, Matunga and Mulund, protesters marched on roads and were seen requesting shopkeepers with folded hands to close their establishments. They also hurled stones on two public transport buses in Wagle Estate area of Thane city and burnt tyres on its arterial Ghodbunder Road, but the police removed them. Agitators blocked some areas there, including the key Teen Hath Naka junction, resulting in huge traffic jams on the city's main entry and exit points. A bus was attacked in Ghansoli area of Navi Mumbai following which the city transport authority suspended its services in the area, an official said. Contrary to their previous peaceful agitations, this time protesters tried to stop local trains on the Central Railway (CR) and the Western Railway (WR) corridors. "A few protesters stopped trains on Up fast line at Jogeshwari at 9.16 am, however, they were removed from the track and train services resumed at 9.24 am. All lines working normal on WR suburban section," the Western Railway said in a tweet.
Current Situation in Sangli and Dadar Amid Maharashtra Bandh | Maratha agitators in Sangli end their 'jal samadhi' in Krishna river. They are out on the banks now. The shops in Dadar, which were shut down around 11, will continue to remain closed. However, services to essential services have resumed.
Akola Shuts Down Due to Maharashtra Bandh Protests | Protesters agitating for Maratha aarakshan (reservation) have crippled services in Akola as city's main market, schools and colleges have been completely shut, according to local media. Police have been deployed in Akola, also known as Cotton City.
Clashes in Latur During Maharashtra Bandh | Clashes break out between two groups in Udgir in Latur district of Maharashtra when one group was forcibly trying to get people to shut shops and overturned a vegetable cart while attempting to enforce Maharashtra bandh. Police is on the spot and situation is contained.
Clashes break out between two groups in Udgir in Latur district of Maharashtra when one group was forcibly trying to get people to shut shops and overturned a vegetable cart while attempting to enforce Maharashtra bandh. Police is on the spot and situation is contained pic.twitter.com/uEOqPDx0As— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2018
Shortage of Ola, Uber Cabs in Mumbai Due to Maharashtra Bandh | Five people have been detained at Parksite police station during Maharashtra bandh. According to a national daily, there is also a shortage of Ola and Uber cabs on road. In most localities residents unable to book any cab on the app as they are unavailable. Those plying have surge price upto 2x.
#MarathaReservation protests: Workers of #MarathaKrantiMorcha block a local train in Thane pic.twitter.com/cotagpKpzp— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2018
Even as protesters halted trains in Thane during Maharashtra bandh, the Western Railways said that the services have not been affected.
A few protesters stopped the trains on UP fast line at Jogeshwari at 9.16 hrs. However, they were removed from the track & train started at 9.24 hrs. All lines working normal on WR suburban section. #WRUpdates @drmbct— Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 25, 2018
Maratha Protester, Who Attempted Suicide Yesterday, Dies | A group of Maratha Kranti Morcha workers request Bandra shopkeepers with folded hands to shut their shops. Meanwhile, Jagannath Sonavne, a protester who attempted suicide by consuming poison on Tuesday in Aurangabad's Deogaon Rangari, dies in a hospital. He was a protester in the agitation for reservation for Maratha community in govt jobs and education.
Mumbai: A group of Maratha Kranti Morcha workers request with folded hands, the shopkeepers in Bandra to shut their shops. #MaharashtraBandh pic.twitter.com/zVcHM6b3WV— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2018
Tires were set ablaze on Majiwada bridge in Thane.
#MarathaReservation protests: Tires set ablaze on Majiwada bridge in Thane. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/2sTPFB1zRo— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2018
Workers of Maratha Kranti Morcha forcibly shut shops on Thane's Gokhale road during Maharashtra Bandh.
#MarathaReservation protests: Workers of #MarathaKrantiMorcha forcibly shut shops on Thane 's Gokhale road pic.twitter.com/Efqoow9sp0— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2018
At some places, protesters raised slogans against Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Public Works Department Minister Chandrakant Patil for allegedly insulting sentiments of the Maratha community. The suburban railway services on the western, central, harbour and trans-harbour lines were not affected, officials said. Around 70 lakh people travel in local trains daily in the Mumbai region. The Maratha Kranti Morcha, which is spearheading the agitation for reservation in jobs and education, has called for the shutdown in Mumbai and some neighbouring districts today.
Maharashtra Bandh over Maratha Quota Begins | Protesters attacked public buses in Mumbai, and the neighbouring Thane and Navi Mumbai as the bandh called by Maratha outfits over their demand for reservation began this morning. Two BEST buses were attacked by agitators in Kanjurmarg and Bhandup suburbs of Mumbai. In view of the stone-pelting on buses, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) partially suspended its services in those areas and expects to resume it when the situation improves, an official of the transport body said. Protesters also hurled stones at a public transport bus in Wagle Estate area of the neighbouring Thane city. They blocked some areas there, including the key Teen Hath Naka junction, resulting in long queues of vehicles on the road leading to Mumbai. A bus was also attacked in Ghansoli area of Navi Mumbai following which the city transport authority suspended its services in the area, an official said. Agitators gathered at various locations in the Mumbai region and the neighbouring Raigad and Palghar districts.
Maratha Protesters Stop BEST Bus Outside Jogeshwari Station | According to local media, protesters have stopped a BEST bus outside Jogeshwari station. DCP Deepak Deoraj, PRO, Mumbai Police, said that all the necessary deployments have been made in Mumbai. He said, " The situation should be brought under control at the earliest. The CM should invite prominent representatives from the community participating in the protest for talks and start the process of resolving the stand-off. There was never any law and order issue."
