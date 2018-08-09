Maharashtra Bandh LIVE: Maratha Quota Protesters Disrupt Traffic in 4 Districts, Mumbai Unaffected for Now

Event Highlights
In Pune, Buses of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation were not operating because of the statewide bandh.
Ahead of the bandh, Maharashtra Chief Secretary D K Jain reviewed the security measures. In a meeting held in Mantralaya, Jain interacted with senior police officials, railway security forces and senior administrative officials regarding the preparations made to avoid any untoward incident. Jain asked the officials to ensure that suburban railway services run smoothly and that schools and other essential services are not affected during the bandh, a senior police official had told PTI.
The bandh in Maharashtra is being organised despite Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' assurances that his government was working on providing reservation to Marathas in government jobs and educational institutions. Fadnavis had said all constitutional obligations in connection with the granting of quota to the community would be completed by November this year.
The bandh in Maharashtra has not, however, disrupted services of the Western Railway.
Shiv Sena MLA from Kolhapur, Prakash Abitkar, claimed on Wednesday that he had sought permission of the state Assembly Speaker to hold an agitation in the Vidhan Bhawan premises in Mumbai today to extend support to the Maratha community's demand for reservation. However, it was not clear whether he was granted the permission.
The pro-reservation agitators have decided to take out a bike rally in Pune district today. Another pro-quota group in Latur blocked roads from midnight and disrupted the vehicular movement. There were similar protests in Nashik, Buldhana and Solapur districts where agitators blocked roads in some areas this morning, police officials said.
Buses Halted, Traffic Disrupted | Maratha agitators disrupted road traffic in some parts of Maharashtra today as part of their statewide protests over the reservation demand. Protesters halted buses and other vehicles on roads in Latur, Jalna, Solapur and Buldhana districts, officials said. Sakal Maratha Samaj, an umbrella body of Maratha groups, has called for a 'bandh' today across Maharashtra, except Navi Mumbai which had witnessed large-scale violence last month during protests by the community.
2,200 policemen, 900 home guards , three SRPF companies, one RAF company, 20 striking platoons have been deployed in Pune ahead of the Maharashtra bandh called by various organisations demanding reservation for Maratha community.
Fearing violence during the Maharashtra bandh, Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram issued an order today that schools and colleges will remain shut today. "Even if there is no untoward incident during the protest, roads might be blocked and we don't want students to be inconvenienced and parents to be anxious unnecessarily," the collector said.
Amol Jadhavrao, a leader of Sakal Maratha Samaj said, "It will be a peaceful protest from 8 am to 6 pm. I appeal to my fellow Maratha youths to desist from committing suicides. It is not going to help the community and its cause." Another Maratha faction has given a call to only hold a sit-in outside the Mumbai suburban district collector's office.
The previous bandh had turned violent after a 27-year- old protester jumped to his death in Godavari river near Aurangabad on July 23. According to the police, between July 18 and 27, 276 cases of violence were registered across Maharashtra during the quota agitation. There were incidents of stone pelting at over 250 places and 198 incidents of arson. Property, including both public and private, worth more than Rs 4.5 crore was damaged within those 10 days, a police official said.
The Maharashtra bandh by pro-quota Maratha groups also coincides with the last day of a three-day strike by around 17 lakh employees of the Devendra Fadnavis government over pending demands, including the implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission Report. Other major demands include implementation of a five-day week in all government offices, increasing the retirement age from 58 to 60 and filling up urgently over 200,000 vacancies in the state. The strike has hit normal work in all government offices, including the headquarters, Mantralaya in Mumbai, collectorates, tehsils and talukas, besides educational, medical and other government institutions.
In view of the bandh in Maharashtra, IndiGo airlines has issued an advisory to flyers,saying it anticipates transport disruptions.
Commercial Units in Chakan MIDC Will be Shut | view of the bandh, a majority of the commercial units in the Chakan industrial area have also decided to remain closed today. "There are over 1,000 companies in the Chakan MIDC area and majority of them have decided keep their plants and firms shut," Chakan police station's senior inspector Santosh Girigosavi said.
The state police has said it will make maximum deployment of its personnel as also the central forces requisitioned so as to maintain the law and order. Marathas, a politically influential community that constitutes around 30 per cent of the state's population, have been demanding 16 per cent reservation.
On the eve of the bandh, senior minister Chandrakant Patil said on Wednesday that "nothing can be done" on their demand till November 15. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had also assured that his government was working on providing reservation to the Marathas in government jobs and educational institutions, one that is legally sustainable. Fadnavis had sought time till November to take steps with regard to the quota.
The Maharashtra bandh, will, however, not be observed in Navi Mumbai, because of ‘sensitive issues’. Amol Jadhavrao, leader of Sakal Maratha Samaj said, "Due to some sensitive issues, we have decided not to observe bandh in Navi Mumbai.” He added that all essential services, schools and colleges have been excluded from the bandh.
