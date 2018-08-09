Maharashtra Bandh LIVE: Maratha Quota Protesters Disrupt Traffic in 4 Districts; Partial Internet Ban in Pune

Pro-quota Maratha protesters have disrupted road traffic in Latur, Jalna, Solapur and Buldhana districts as part of their day-long Maharashtra bandh. Local reports say Maratha protesters, who have banded together under an umbrella body called Sakal Maratha Samaj, halted buses and other vehicles on the road. Another Maratha faction has given a call to hold a sit-in outside the Mumbai suburban district collector's office. Navi Mumbai, which saw widespread violence in during a similar bandh last month, has been excluded from the protest while internet services have been suspended in seven Pune districts. MCD schools are open and functioning as normal, but some private schools decided to remain closed today. The wholesale vegetable market in Mumbai’s Dadar is also closed in view of the bandh. Police plan to video-record the footage to make arrests in case the protest takes a violent turn like last month. The day-long Maharashtra bandh has been called despite Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ assurance that his government is working on providing “legally sustainable” reservation to Marathas by November. Elaborate security arrangements have been made in the state, particularly in Pune, Mumbai and Nagpur. The politically influential Marathas constitute around 30 percent of Maharashtra’s population and have been demanding 16 percent reservation in government jobs and education.



Stay tuned for live updates:

Aug 9, 2018 10:01 am (IST) Chakan, near Pune which had witnessed heavy violence during the bandh last month, is peaceful as of now.

Aug 9, 2018 9:58 am (IST) In Mumbai, law and order situation is normal. The bandh has not disrupted public transportation and buses and autos are operating as per usual. Shops and business establishments are also open. However, heavy police deployment was seen in Mankhurd junction.

Aug 9, 2018 9:52 am (IST) The pro-reservation agitators have decided to take out a bike rally in Pune district today. Another pro-quota group in Latur blocked roads from midnight and disrupted the vehicular movement. There were similar protests in Nashik, Buldhana and Solapur districts where agitators blocked roads in some areas this morning, police officials said.

Aug 9, 2018 9:51 am (IST) In Satara, no state transport buses were running due to the bandh and all vehicles were parked at the central bus stand. Petrol pumps and vegetable markets were also closed in Satara.

Aug 9, 2018 9:48 am (IST) Buses Halted, Traffic Disrupted | Maratha agitators disrupted road traffic in some parts of Maharashtra today as part of their statewide protests over the reservation demand. Protesters halted buses and other vehicles on roads in Latur, Jalna, Solapur and Buldhana districts, officials said. Sakal Maratha Samaj, an umbrella body of Maratha groups, has called for a 'bandh' today across Maharashtra, except Navi Mumbai which had witnessed large-scale violence last month during protests by the community.

Aug 9, 2018 9:38 am (IST) Schools and colleges remain open in Mumbai during the bandh. BMC has also not declared a holiday for schools. Some private schools will however, remain closed.

Aug 9, 2018 9:36 am (IST) Supply of Vegetables Hit | Supply of vegetables has been hit across the state because of the Maharashtra bandh and the wholesale vegetable market in Dadar has been shut for the day.

Aug 9, 2018 9:32 am (IST) Internet Services Suspended | Internet services have been suspended in 7 tehsils of Pune district- Shirur, Khed, Baramati, Junnar, Maval, Daund and Bhor, as a precautionary measure.

Aug 9, 2018 9:25 am (IST) Home Guard personnel are also being deployed to assist the police at various places, maximum number of local police personnel will be deployed across the metro cities and at sensitive locations in Aurangabad rural, Pune rural and western Maharashtra, PTI quoted a senior police official as saying.

Aug 9, 2018 9:21 am (IST) 2,200 policemen, 900 home guards , three SRPF companies, one RAF company, 20 striking platoons have been deployed in Pune ahead of the Maharashtra bandh called by various organisations demanding reservation for Maratha community. 2200 policemen, 900 home guards , 3 SRPF coy, 1 RAF company, 20 striking platoons have been deployed at Pune ahead of statewide protest called by Maratha Kranti Morcha over demand for #MarathaReservation, tomorrow: SP Pune Rural Sandip Patil — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2018

Aug 9, 2018 9:15 am (IST) Fearing violence during the Maharashtra bandh, Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram issued an order today that schools and colleges will remain shut today. "Even if there is no untoward incident during the protest, roads might be blocked and we don't want students to be inconvenienced and parents to be anxious unnecessarily," the collector said.

Aug 9, 2018 9:11 am (IST) Amol Jadhavrao, a leader of Sakal​ Maratha Samaj said, "It will be a peaceful protest from 8 am to 6 pm. I appeal to my fellow Maratha youths to desist from committing suicides. It is not going to help the community and its cause." Another Maratha faction has given a call to only hold a sit-in outside the Mumbai suburban district collector's office.

Aug 9, 2018 9:07 am (IST) Potests to be Videographed to Identify 'Mischief-Mongers' | There would be videographing of protests. These videos and CCTV footage will help police identify criminals and mischief-mongers who may try to take advantage and indulge in violence, a senior police officer said.

Aug 9, 2018 9:05 am (IST) A senior police official said the peaceful protests would be allowed in Maharashtra but there would be a heavy deployment of security personnel, especially in sensitive pockets where violence had taken place during the agitation earlier.

Aug 9, 2018 9:02 am (IST) The previous bandh had turned violent after a 27-year- old protester jumped to his death in Godavari river near Aurangabad on July 23. According to the police, between July 18 and 27, 276 cases of violence were registered across Maharashtra during the quota agitation. There were incidents of stone pelting at over 250 places and 198 incidents of arson. Property, including both public and private, worth more than Rs 4.5 crore was damaged within those 10 days, a police official said.

Aug 9, 2018 8:58 am (IST) The Maharashtra bandh by pro-quota Maratha groups also coincides with the last day of a three-day strike by around 17 lakh employees of the Devendra Fadnavis government over pending demands, including the implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission Report. Other major demands include implementation of a five-day week in all government offices, increasing the retirement age from 58 to 60 and filling up urgently over 200,000 vacancies in the state. The strike has hit normal work in all government offices, including the headquarters, Mantralaya in Mumbai, collectorates, tehsils and talukas, besides educational, medical and other government institutions.

Aug 9, 2018 8:55 am (IST) In view of the bandh in Maharashtra, IndiGo airlines has issued an advisory to flyers,saying it anticipates transport disruptions. #6ETravelAdvisory: Due to the planned #Bandh in #Maharashtra, we are anticipating transport disruptions. Passengers are advised to keep extra time in hand while travelling to/from the airport. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 8, 2018

Aug 9, 2018 8:50 am (IST) Commercial Units in Chakan MIDC Will be Shut | view of the bandh, a majority of the commercial units in the Chakan industrial area have also decided to remain closed today. "There are over 1,000 companies in the Chakan MIDC area and majority of them have decided keep their plants and firms shut," Chakan police station's senior inspector Santosh Girigosavi said.

Aug 9, 2018 8:46 am (IST) The state police has said it will make maximum deployment of its personnel as also the central forces requisitioned so as to maintain the law and order. Marathas, a politically influential community that constitutes around 30 per cent of the state's population, have been demanding 16 per cent reservation.

Aug 9, 2018 8:40 am (IST) The politically-influential Maratha community, constituting around 30 per cent of Maharashtra's population, has been agitating to press their demand for reservation in jobs and education under the OBC category.

Aug 9, 2018 8:33 am (IST) On the eve of the bandh, senior minister Chandrakant Patil said on Wednesday that "nothing can be done" on their demand till November 15. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had also assured that his government was working on providing reservation to the Marathas in government jobs and educational institutions, one that is legally sustainable. Fadnavis had sought time till November to take steps with regard to the quota.

Aug 9, 2018 8:22 am (IST) The Maharashtra bandh, will, however, not be observed in Navi Mumbai, because of ‘sensitive issues’. Amol Jadhavrao, leader of Sakal Maratha Samaj said, "Due to some sensitive issues, we have decided not to observe bandh in Navi Mumbai.” He added that all essential services, schools and colleges have been excluded from the bandh.

Aug 9, 2018 8:13 am (IST) The Bombay High Court, which was hearing a PIL filed by the Maratha Kranti Morcha on Wednesday, urged the Maratha community members to refrain from resorting to violence or committing suicide over their demand for reservation in government jobs and education.

Aug 9, 2018 8:08 am (IST) Security Beefed Up | Ahead of the Maharashtra bandh, security arrangements has been heightened in all parts of the state. Pune District collector Naval Kishor Ram today held a meeting of over 50 members and conveners of Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM), where District Superintendent of Police Sandip Patil was also present. "We have decided to deploy our 80 per cent police force towards the protest. In addition to that, three SRPF companies and one RAF team will be deployed at sensitive places in the district," Patil said.

Aug 9, 2018 7:56 am (IST) Mumbai had witnessed a spate of violence last month when the July 23 bandh led to 20 policemen being injured. A protester was also killed during the clashes. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced that reservation would be given to the community before the end of November.

