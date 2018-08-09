Maharashtra Bandh LIVE: Maratha Quota Protesters Enter IT Offices in Pune and Threaten Employees

Event Highlights
In Mumbai, pro- quota Maratha protestors carried signanage and blindfolded themselves with black ribbon.
In Mumbai, pro- quota Maratha protestors carried signanage and blindfolded themselves with black ribbon.
Roads blocked in Aurangabad | Additional personnel have been deployed in Aurangabad, as the district witnessed violent protests during the last agitation,The Indian Express reported. “These districts are the most sensitive and have witnessed sporadic violent protests since July 19. A decision has been taken to provide additional security cover in these areas. We have requested the Centre for additional forces, which would be deployed along with state forces in these sensitive areas,” a senior official from the DGP office was quoted as saying by The Indian Express. In the agitation last month, a 27-year- old protester had jumped to his death in Godavari river near Aurangabad.
Agitators sat outside the Mumbai suburban collector's office in Bandra during the bandh. Maratha agitators disrupted road traffic in some parts of Maharashtra today as part of their statewide protests over the reservation demand.
Agitators also held a sit-in protest outside the residence of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in Baramati today.
Agitators also held a sit-in protest outside the residence of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in Baramati today. Earlier in the week, NCP president Sharad Pawar had said that the Maharashtra government should not tamper with the existing reservations while deciding on the Maratha community's demand for quota. "The reservation for SC, ST and OBC (Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Class) should not be touched," Pawar had said, at a book release function in Pune.
Internet Services Suspended in Pune District | Internet services were suspended in Maharashtra's Pune district today to prevent rumour-mongering in view of the Maratha quota agitation, police said. Superintendent of Police Sandip Patil told PTI that the Internet services were temporarily suspended in Baramati, Shirur, Khed, Junnar, Maval, Bhor and Daund rural tehsils of the district.
In Pune, Buses of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation were not operating because of the statewide bandh.
In Pune, Buses of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation were not operating because of the statewide bandh.
Ahead of the bandh, Maharashtra Chief Secretary D K Jain reviewed the security measures. In a meeting held in Mantralaya, Jain interacted with senior police officials, railway security forces and senior administrative officials regarding the preparations made to avoid any untoward incident. Jain asked the officials to ensure that suburban railway services run smoothly and that schools and other essential services are not affected during the bandh, a senior police official had told PTI.
The bandh in Maharashtra is being organised despite Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' assurances that his government was working on providing reservation to Marathas in government jobs and educational institutions. Fadnavis had said all constitutional obligations in connection with the granting of quota to the community would be completed by November this year.
The bandh in Maharashtra has not, however, disrupted services of the Western Railway.
The bandh in Maharashtra has not, however, disrupted services of the Western Railway.
Shiv Sena MLA from Kolhapur, Prakash Abitkar, claimed on Wednesday that he had sought permission of the state Assembly Speaker to hold an agitation in the Vidhan Bhawan premises in Mumbai today to extend support to the Maratha community's demand for reservation. However, it was not clear whether he was granted the permission.
The pro-reservation agitators have decided to take out a bike rally in Pune district today. Another pro-quota group in Latur blocked roads from midnight and disrupted the vehicular movement. There were similar protests in Nashik, Buldhana and Solapur districts where agitators blocked roads in some areas this morning, police officials said.
Buses Halted, Traffic Disrupted | Maratha agitators disrupted road traffic in some parts of Maharashtra today as part of their statewide protests over the reservation demand. Protesters halted buses and other vehicles on roads in Latur, Jalna, Solapur and Buldhana districts, officials said. Sakal Maratha Samaj, an umbrella body of Maratha groups, has called for a 'bandh' today across Maharashtra, except Navi Mumbai which had witnessed large-scale violence last month during protests by the community.
