Maharashtra Bandh LIVE: Maratha Quota Protesters Enter IT Offices in Pune and Threaten Employees

Pro-quota Maratha protesters stormed into I-T offices, threatened employees as the reservation protests took a violent turn on Thursday. The protesters pelted stones and asked employees to leave the premises and pelted stones. Road traffic was disrupted in Latur, Jalna, Solapur and Buldhana districts during the day-long Maharashtra bandh, but local trains and buses are running smoothly in Mumbai. Local reports say Maratha protesters, who have banded together under an umbrella body called Sakal Maratha Samaj, halted buses and other vehicles on the road in the four districts. Another Maratha faction has given a call to hold a sit-in outside the Mumbai suburban district collector's office. Navi Mumbai, which saw widespread violence during a similar bandh last month, has been excluded from the protest while internet services have been suspended in seven Pune districts. MCD schools are open and functioning as normal, but some private schools decided to remain closed today.



Aug 9, 2018 3:28 pm (IST) In Nagpur, protesters from the Maratha community tried to block the Mankapur Ring Road. They also attempted to stop a train but failed after the Railway Protection Force intervened.

Aug 9, 2018 2:59 pm (IST) Protestors Vandalise IT Offices in Pune | Agitation in Maharashtra turns violent as protestors enter offices of IT companies located at Hinjewadi and Kothrud in Pune. Protestors pelted stones and asked employees to leave.

Aug 9, 2018 1:57 pm (IST) In Mumbai, scores of protesters demanding reservation gathered outside the city collector's office in Bandra.

Aug 9, 2018 1:46 pm (IST) In Mumbai, pro- quota Maratha protestors carried signanage and blindfolded themselves with black ribbon. Mumbai: Protesters cover their eyes and mouth with black ribbons during protest demanding #MarathaReservation #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/Lll8eHn66d — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2018

Aug 9, 2018 1:29 pm (IST) A sea of protestors stormed the streets of Pune during the statewide bandh in Maharashtra on Thursday.

Aug 9, 2018 1:18 pm (IST) Tension in Solapur | Protests turn violent in Solapur as protestors pelt stones on shops. Heavy police deployment seen in the area.

Aug 9, 2018 1:06 pm (IST) Transportation services were affected across the state but situation remained normal in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai. Internet services were suspended in parts of Marathwada, in western Maharashtra.

Aug 9, 2018 12:58 pm (IST) Roads blocked in Aurangabad | Additional personnel have been deployed in Aurangabad, as the district witnessed violent protests during the last agitation,The Indian Express reported. “These districts are the most sensitive and have witnessed sporadic violent protests since July 19. A decision has been taken to provide additional security cover in these areas. We have requested the Centre for additional forces, which would be deployed along with state forces in these sensitive areas,” a senior official from the DGP office was quoted as saying by The Indian Express. In the agitation last month, a 27-year- old protester had jumped to his death in Godavari river near Aurangabad.

Aug 9, 2018 12:43 pm (IST) Agitators sat outside the Mumbai suburban collector's office in Bandra during the bandh. Maratha agitators disrupted road traffic in some parts of Maharashtra today as part of their statewide protests over the reservation demand. Mumbai: Protesters demanding #MarathaReservation gather outside Mumbai Collector office in Bandra. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/Bk0gA6Ltxb — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2018

Aug 9, 2018 12:36 pm (IST) Incidents of stone pelting were reported from Somwar peth in Pune. Protestors also blocked roads in Budhgaon in Sangli. In Mumbai, shops were closed in Ghatkopar suburb. (Photo credit: Asif Mursal)

Aug 9, 2018 12:05 pm (IST) Agitators also held a sit-in protest outside the residence of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in Baramati today. Earlier in the week, NCP president Sharad Pawar had said that the Maharashtra government should not tamper with the existing reservations while deciding on the Maratha community's demand for quota. "The reservation for SC, ST and OBC (Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Class) should not be touched," Pawar had said, at a book release function in Pune.

Aug 9, 2018 11:49 am (IST) Protest in Bandra | Members of the Maratha community gathered outside the collector's office in Bandra during the day-long shut down and staged protests. The state is geared up for a bandh which was announced by an umbrella organisation of pro-quota Maratha groups.

Aug 9, 2018 11:39 am (IST) Internet Services Suspended in Pune District | Internet services were suspended in Maharashtra's Pune district today to prevent rumour-mongering in view of the Maratha quota agitation, police said. Superintendent of Police Sandip Patil told PTI that the Internet services were temporarily suspended in Baramati, Shirur, Khed, Junnar, Maval, Bhor and Daund rural tehsils of the district.

Aug 9, 2018 11:36 am (IST) Shutters of the shops were down in Sangli in Maharashtra during the statewide bandh on Thursday. (Photo courtesy: Asif Mursal)

Aug 9, 2018 11:20 am (IST) The government has deployed six companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF), one company each of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) at sensitive locations, a senior police official told PTI on Wednesday.

Aug 9, 2018 11:13 am (IST) The state-run public transport services have been partially suspended in Osmanabad and Buldhana districts to avoid any damage as protesters had targeted buses in the previous round of agitation last month.

Aug 9, 2018 11:04 am (IST) Members of the Maratha community stage protest in Sangli city during the statewide bandh. (Photo courtesy: Asif Mursal)

Aug 9, 2018 10:47 am (IST) Police deployment was seen outside collector office in Bandra due to the bandh. Police had appealed to activists to hold protests in a peaceful manner and not take law into their hands, a senior police official told PTI.

Aug 9, 2018 10:34 am (IST) In Pune, Buses of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation were not operating because of the statewide bandh. Following statewide bandh called by Maratha Kranti Morcha over demand for #MarathaReservation, Buses of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, not plying as a precautionary measure in Pune pic.twitter.com/FDbs4VoCfO — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2018

Aug 9, 2018 10:30 am (IST) Ahead of the bandh, Maharashtra Chief Secretary D K Jain reviewed the security measures. In a meeting held in Mantralaya, Jain interacted with senior police officials, railway security forces and senior administrative officials regarding the preparations made to avoid any untoward incident. Jain asked the officials to ensure that suburban railway services run smoothly and that schools and other essential services are not affected during the bandh, a senior police official had told PTI.

Aug 9, 2018 10:14 am (IST) The bandh in Maharashtra is being organised despite Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' assurances that his government was working on providing reservation to Marathas in government jobs and educational institutions. Fadnavis had said all constitutional obligations in connection with the granting of quota to the community would be completed by November this year.

Aug 9, 2018 10:08 am (IST) The bandh in Maharashtra has not, however, disrupted services of the Western Railway. WR Mumbai Suburban services are running normal. #WRUpdates @drmbct — Western Railway (@WesternRly) August 9, 2018

Aug 9, 2018 10:05 am (IST) Shiv Sena MLA from Kolhapur, Prakash Abitkar, claimed on Wednesday that he had sought permission of the state Assembly Speaker to hold an agitation in the Vidhan Bhawan premises in Mumbai today to extend support to the Maratha community's demand for reservation. However, it was not clear whether he was granted the permission.

Aug 9, 2018 10:01 am (IST) Chakan, near Pune which had witnessed heavy violence during the bandh last month, is peaceful as of now.

Aug 9, 2018 9:58 am (IST) In Mumbai, the law and order situation is normal. The bandh has not disrupted public transportation and buses and autos are operating as per usual. Shops and business establishments are also open. However, heavy police deployment was seen in Mankhurd junction.

Aug 9, 2018 9:52 am (IST) The pro-reservation agitators have decided to take out a bike rally in Pune district today. Another pro-quota group in Latur blocked roads from midnight and disrupted the vehicular movement. There were similar protests in Nashik, Buldhana and Solapur districts where agitators blocked roads in some areas this morning, police officials said.

Aug 9, 2018 9:51 am (IST) In Satara, no state transport buses were running due to the bandh and all vehicles were parked at the central bus stand. Petrol pumps and vegetable markets were also closed in Satara.

Aug 9, 2018 9:48 am (IST) Buses Halted, Traffic Disrupted | Maratha agitators disrupted road traffic in some parts of Maharashtra today as part of their statewide protests over the reservation demand. Protesters halted buses and other vehicles on roads in Latur, Jalna, Solapur and Buldhana districts, officials said. Sakal Maratha Samaj, an umbrella body of Maratha groups, has called for a 'bandh' today across Maharashtra, except Navi Mumbai which had witnessed large-scale violence last month during protests by the community.

Aug 9, 2018 9:38 am (IST) Schools and Colleges Remain Open in Mumbai | Schools and colleges remain open in Mumbai during the bandh. BMC has also not declared a holiday for schools. Some private schools however, remained shut.