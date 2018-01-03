Maharashtra Bandh LIVE: Hindu Janajagruti Samiti Demands Arrest of Umar Khalid, Jignesh Mevani for Inciting Riots

Jan 3, 2018 8:16 pm (IST)

Mumbai International Airport Private Limited (MIAL) Press Release

Mumbai Airport mitigates inconvenience caused to fliers during Maharashtra Bandh

While the impact of ‘Maharashtra Bandh’ was felt across the city today, Mumbai International Airport Private Limited (MIAL) undertook numerous measures and initiatives to ensure that passengers travelling through Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) were least affected by the protests.

Anticipating that the protests may aggravate during the course of the day, MIAL activated its contingency plan in the morning. While the flight operations were running smoothly, the absence of private cab operators and the limited availability of autos created inconvenience for passengers. To facilitate transportation of passengers from the airport to the nearest stations, MIAL arranged for services of the BEST buses from Terminal 1 & 2.

However, as the unrest escalated, crew members of certain airlines reported late while few could not make it to the airport which lead to cancellation of few flights. As cases of stone pelting were reported from parts of Andheri, BEST bus services were discontinued. As passengers opted to stay inside the airport terminal buildings, MIAL, in order to comfort the travellers, arranged for free refreshments which included tea, water bottles and snacks. In addition to this, MIAL also allocated additional check-in counters to airlines to cater to passengers who were scheduled on cancelled flights.

As of 5 PM, 8 departure and 7 arrival flights were cancelled while autos and taxis resumed services from both the terminals.

Any further cancellations, will be known only by 8:30 pm.