Maharashtra Bandh Today LIVE Updates: Shops Shut, Transport Services May be Hit as Uddhav Govt Extends Support to Lakhimpur Farmers

After a state Cabinet meeting senior Cabinet Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) state chief Jayant Patil informed the media that on October 11 the Cabinet has decided to hold ‘Maharashtra Bandh’ to mark their protest against the central government over Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Over 2,000 traders dealing in fruits, vegetables, flowers, grains, onions and potatoes etc will support the bandh to show solidarity with farmers who play an all-important role in their sector, said Rohan Ursal, secretary of the Shree Chhatrapati Shivaji Market Yard Adate (Traders) Association.

Transport is also likely to be hit in Maharashtra’s second largest city as rickshaw unions have decided to not ply their vehicles during the duration of the shutdown on Monday. “Our organisation and several other transport groups will be supporting the bandh,” said Rickshaw Panchayat functionary Nitin Pawar, PTI reported

Eight people, including four farmers, died in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3. The farmers died after being knocked down by vehicles reportedly carrying BJP workers, after which an angry mob allegedly lynched some people in these vehicles. On Saturday night, Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra was arrested by the police in Lakhimpur Kheri in connection with the October 3 violence.

