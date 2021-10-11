Maharashtra Bandh Today LIVE Updates: Shops Shut, Transport Services May be Hit as Uddhav Govt Extends Support to Lakhimpur Farmers

Maharashtra Bandh Today LIVE Updates: The three partners in the MVA government in Maharashtra have appealed to the people to wholeheartedly support Monday’s state-wide bandh called by them to protest the killing of four farmers in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri. The shutdown has been called by the ruling allies – Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress. “The state-wide bandh will commence from 12 midnight,” NCP spokesman and state minister Nawab Malik said on Sunday. The workers of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are meeting citizens with an appeal to participate in the bandh wholeheartedly and express their solidarity with farmers, he said.
Several trade organisations in Pune have expressed support for Monday’s Maharashtra bandh called by the ruling MVA constituents and other outfits to protest against the October 3 killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh.
Mumbai Police has said that strict patrolling will be held in view of statewide bandh. “Striking reserves to be deployed at strategic points, with 3 companies of SRPF, 500 Home Guards and 700 men from Local Arms units,” said the cops.
Maha Vikas Aghadi that comprises of Congress, Shiv Sena, and NCP has called for a statewide bandh today in protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Visuals from Bandra Reclamation area in Mumbai.
Over 2,000 traders dealing in fruits, vegetables, flowers, grains, onions and potatoes etc will support the bandh to show solidarity with farmers who play an all-important role in their sector, said Rohan Ursal, secretary of the Shree Chhatrapati Shivaji Market Yard Adate (Traders) Association. Transport is also likely to be hit in Maharashtra's second largest city as rickshaw unions have decided to not ply their vehicles during the duration of the shutdown on Monday.
After a state Cabinet meeting senior Cabinet Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) state chief Jayant Patil informed the media that on October 11 the Cabinet has decided to hold ‘Maharashtra Bandh’ to mark their protest against the central government over Lakhimpur Kheri violence.
Transport is also likely to be hit in Maharashtra’s second largest city as rickshaw unions have decided to not ply their vehicles during the duration of the shutdown on Monday. “Our organisation and several other transport groups will be supporting the bandh,” said Rickshaw Panchayat functionary Nitin Pawar, PTI reported
Eight people, including four farmers, died in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3. The farmers died after being knocked down by vehicles reportedly carrying BJP workers, after which an angry mob allegedly lynched some people in these vehicles. On Saturday night, Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra was arrested by the police in Lakhimpur Kheri in connection with the October 3 violence.
