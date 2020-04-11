Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra Becomes Latest State to Extend Lockdown till April 30 after Spike in Coronavirus Cases

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the lockdown can be relaxed in certain areas while in others it will become stricter. He aadded that the decision to lift the curbs completely after April 30 will be taken depending upon the prevailing situation.

News18.com

April 11, 2020, 5:42 PM IST
New Delhi: Maharashtra on Saturday became the latest state to extend the ongoing lockdown till April 30, after witnessing a continuous spike in COVID-19 cases.

Making the announcement, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the lockdown can be relaxed in certain areas while in others it will become stricter. He also said that the decision on lifting the curbs completely after April 30 will be taken depending upon the prevailing situation.

"Maharashtra will continue to be locked down till April 30. The state will show the way to the country even in these tough times," said Thackeray.

Odisha, Punjab and Rajasthan earlier had extended the lockdown until the end of the month.

The nationwide death toll due to the coronavirus rose to 242 on Saturday, with more than 7,500 cases having been reported so far.

