Maharashtra BJP MLA Booked for Obtaining Flats Under Scheme for Poor

Nagpur, Jan 10: A BJP MLA from Maharashtra's Chandrapur district has been booked by the police for allegedly obtaining two flats here under a scheme meant for the homeless by the Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) on the order of a local court, a police officer said on Sunday. The FIRs were registered in Imambada and Sakkardara police stations in Nagpur against Chimur legislator Kirti Kumar alias Bunty Mitesh Bhangadia, the officer said.

The offences were registered after an order was issued by Judicial Magistrate First Class undersection 156(3) of the Criminal Procedure Code. The complaint against the MLA was lodged by Tarun Parmar, a resident of Nagpur.

"Bhangadia submitted false affidavits with the NIT to obtain two flats in Imambada and Ayurvedic Layout areas between the years 2007 and 2009. The scheme was aimed to provide shelters to homeless," the police said in a release. In his affidavit, Bhangadia had falsely claimed that he did not own any house, a flat or a plot of land.

Imambada and Sakkardara police have registered offences under sections 199 (False statement made in declaration which is by law receivable as evidence), 200 (Using as true such declaration knowing it to be false) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of Indian Penal Code (IPC), it said.

