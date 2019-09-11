Maharashtra BJP MLA Complains Against Defamatory Video Posted Online
According to the complaint filed by Mehta, a video has been circulating on social media, purportedly showing a Ganesh 'aarti' in which some objectionable words along with his clippings have been inserted, an official at Navghar police station said.
File photo of BJP flag.
Thane: BJP MLA Narendra Mehta has lodged a complaint with Thane police in Maharashtra against unidentified persons for allegedly defaming him by posting online a video containing objectionable content, an official said on Wednesday.
According to the complaint filed by Mehta, the MLA from Mira-Bhayander seat here, a video has been circulating since Monday on social media, purportedly showing a Ganesh 'aarti' (prayer) in which some objectionable words along with his clippings have been inserted, the official at Navghar police station said.
The MLA claimed the mischief amounted to defaming him and hurting the feelings of his supporters, he said.
Based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR on Monday against unidentified persons under IPC Sections 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult religion of any class), 298 (uttering words with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings), 500 (defamation) and 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory).
No arrest was made so far, the official said, adding that a probe was underway.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple iPhone 11 Launched Alongside iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max, Priced Rs 64,900 Onward
- 10-year-old Boy Has Been Battling to Save His Friend, 'Howard', a Massive Crocodile
- Watch: Boy Does 30 Somersaults at One Go, Twitter Asks Kiren Rijiju to Take Note
- Apple iPad 7th-gen Launched at Rs 29,900 With Apple Pencil, Smart Keyboard Support
- Watch: Odisha's Conjoined Twins Spotted Playing Football with Hospital Staff at AIIMS