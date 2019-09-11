Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra BJP MLA Complains Against Defamatory Video Posted Online

According to the complaint filed by Mehta, a video has been circulating on social media, purportedly showing a Ganesh 'aarti' in which some objectionable words along with his clippings have been inserted, an official at Navghar police station said.

PTI

September 11, 2019, 10:59 AM IST
File photo of BJP flag.
Thane: BJP MLA Narendra Mehta has lodged a complaint with Thane police in Maharashtra against unidentified persons for allegedly defaming him by posting online a video containing objectionable content, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the complaint filed by Mehta, the MLA from Mira-Bhayander seat here, a video has been circulating since Monday on social media, purportedly showing a Ganesh 'aarti' (prayer) in which some objectionable words along with his clippings have been inserted, the official at Navghar police station said.

The MLA claimed the mischief amounted to defaming him and hurting the feelings of his supporters, he said.

Based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR on Monday against unidentified persons under IPC Sections 295  (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult religion of any class), 298 (uttering words with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings), 500 (defamation) and 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory).

No arrest was made so far, the official said, adding that a probe was underway.

