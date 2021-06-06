BJP MP Sambhajiraje Announces Protest for Maratha Quota from Kolhapur on June 16

BJP MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati on Sunday said a statewide agitation demanding reservation for the Maratha community will be launched from Kolhapur in Maharashtra on June 16. Speaking at the Raigad fort after paying homage to Shivaji Maharaj on the anniversary of his coronation as “Chhatrapati" in 1674, Sambhajiraje, a descendant of the Maratha king, said a protest morcha will be taken out from the samadhi of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj in Kolhapur.

“I will tour the entire state for the quota demand," he said. Criticising the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and the BJP for indulging in a “political blame game" after the Supreme Court struck down the quota in jobs and admissions to Marathas last month, Sambhajiraje said the community is not bothered about politics.

“We should know what is the road ahead and how to restore the quota for the community in education and jobs," the MP said. He said the state government should do whatever in its capacity to ensure that the community gets justice.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said in Pune that the Maharashtra government was making “all possible efforts" to grant reservation to Marathas without disturbing the existing quotas of other communities. A committee headed by high court judge justice Dilip Bhosale (retired) on Friday recommended in its report that the Maharashtra government file a review petition against the apex court’s decision quashing the Maratha quota.

