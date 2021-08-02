Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil Hints at BJP-MNS Alliance

Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil has hinted at a possible alliance of his party with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena in future. At a recent press conference in Pune Patil said that in future there might be an alliance with the MNS. But he clarified that the final decision in this regard will be taken by the top leadership of the party.

The BJP-MNS alliance rumour has gained steam in the state after the meeting of Patil with MNS chief Raj Thackeray on July 18.

However, a few days ago, former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis had declared openly that there was absolutely ‘no question of an alliance with the MNS’ unless they changed their stance of rigid regional chauvinism. Fadnavis added that the alliance is out of question until the MNS ‘softens its outlook’ when it comes to outsiders, especially North Indians.

Responding to Fadnavis on the issue of anti-immigrants stance, Raj Thackeray said that the MNS’ stance was that the immigrants should not encroach upon the land of the ‘bhumiputras’, or vice-versa. He also denied sending video clips of his speeches to Chandrakant Patil.

MNS and BJP had forged an alliance which was in power in the Nashik Municipal Corporation from 2012 to 2017. In the last election, BJP’s vote share increased, while MNS’ seats decreased to five from the previous forty.

