Maharashtra Board Class 10th, 12th Supply Results 2018 Expected by August-end
The Maharashtra State Government had thereby requested the Supreme Court to extend the date of admissions to 31st August 2018 for candidates who were awaiting results of Maharashtra Board Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Exams 2018.
Representational photo (PTI)
Maharashtra Board Class 10th, 12th Supply Results 2018 are expected to be released by August-end by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on its official website. The Maha Board had organized Supplementary exams for Class 10th and 12th from 17th July till 2nd and 4th August, respectively. However, as per the Supreme Court’s earlier order in which it had asked the government to complete Admissions to Professional courses by 15th August,
The Maharashtra State Government had thereby requested the Supreme Court to extend the date of admissions to 31st August 2018 for candidates who were awaiting results of Maharashtra Board Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Exams 2018. As per Education Minister – Vinod Tawde, the Supreme Court has given its nod to their request.
In view of this special deadline for Admissions to Professional Courses, candidates who had appeared in the Supplementary exams must keep a close tab on the official website and check the result once it’s declared by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.
Candidates who will successfully clear the supply exams will be eligible to apply for the admissions on or before 31st August 2018.
