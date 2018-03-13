English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maharashtra Board Class 12th Chemistry Students to Get 7 Bonus Marks for Printing Errors
Class 12th students in Maharashtra may get seven bonus marks due to the printing error in Chemistry Question Paper.
Maharashtra Board Class 12th Chemistry students may get 7 bonus marks in lieu of four printing errors in the Chemistry Question Paper that was held by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, Pune on 28th February 2018, last month. As per reports, after a meeting of Chief Moderators last week, the board has decided to give 7 bonus marks to each student who had appeared for the chemistry exam.
The Chemistry Question Paper had two questions wrongly printed viz Question 2(2) and Question 3(4), while one question was out of syllabus viz Question 6 (4); and Question 8(b) had a wrong pattern. As per the Chief Moderators committee 2 bonus marks each will be awarded for Question 2(2), Question 3(4) and Question 6 (4), and 1 bonus mark will be given for Question 8(b).
The Chief Moderators Committee is mainly responsible to make model answers. The Committee reviewed the errors in the Chemistry Question Paper and decided to award points as the meaning of the abovementioned questions was changed and hence students got the benefit of doubt.
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
