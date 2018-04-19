English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maharashtra Board Exam Results 2018: Class 10th, 12th Results Expected to be Out in May and June. Check your result at mahresult.nic.in
The Maharashtra Board HSC exam 2018 had conducted examinations between March 1 and March 20 and SSC exam between March 21 to March 24, will declare the results at their official website mahresult.nic.in.
The Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the results of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or Class 12 board examinations in the last week of May and that of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 board exams by mid-June. The Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the results at mahresult.nic.in.
Students who had appeared for the respective examinations must follow the steps below to check the results:
Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) http://mahresult.nic.in/
Step 2: Look for the link which says Maharashtra Board SSC exam result 2018 Class 10 and Maharashtra Board HSC exam result 2018 Class 12.
Step 3: Click on the link and fill up all the details to get your Maharashtra Board SSC exam result 2018 Class 10 and Maharashtra Board HSC exam result 2018 Class 12.
Step 4: Enter Roll Number and click submit.
Step 5: Download your result and take a print out for further reference.
