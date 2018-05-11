English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maharashtra Board Results 2018: MSBSHSE HSC Class 12 Result 2018 Out By May 28 on mahresult.nic.in
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education MSBSHSE will be announcing the Maharashtra HSC Results 2018 or Maharashtra Board Class 12 results 2018 by May 28. The MSBSHSE Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will put up the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 result, Maharashtra HSC Result 2018 on its official website mahresult.nic.in.
Here are the steps the students need to follow to check the Maharashtra Board HSC (Class 12) Exam Result 2018:
Step 1: Click on Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE)'s official website mahresult.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the link which says Maharashtra Class 12 Result 2018 OR Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Results
Step 3: Click on the link which says Maharashtra Board Class 12 Results OR Maharashtra HSC Result 2018
Step 4: Enter your roll number
Step 5: Download the MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Results 2018 and take a print out for future reference
According to numbers announced by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education MSBSHSE about the 12th Maharashtra Board Exams 2018, 14,85,132 students had registered to appear for the HSC exams 2018 which were conducted at 9486 junior colleges and 2822 centres across the state.
Out of the total number of students registered, 5,80,820 students were registered for Science, 4,79,863 students for Arts, 3,66,756 students for Commerce, and the 57,693 students for vocational stream. All these students will be awaiting their Maharashtra HSC Result 2018 now which are expected to be out in May 2018.
