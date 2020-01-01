Two Years After Violence, Maharashtra Braces for 202nd Anniversary of Bhima-Koregaon War

Pune (Maharashtra): With the ongoing nationwide protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the village of Bhima-Koregaon will be in the spotlight as it marks the 202nd anniversary of the Anglo-Maratha War on January 1.

Not willing to take any chances under a new Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as Chief Minister, the district police and administration have made extensive security arrangements in the village in Shirur sub-district near the Pune-Ahmednagar highway. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar reached the village on Wednesday morning.

The memories of the violence which rocked the village on January 1, 2018 — the bicentennial of the Koregaon-Bhima war — are still fresh in the minds of the people and all efforts are being taken to ensure there are no disturbances again, said an official.

In the famous Bhima-Koregaon war which took place on January 1, 1818, a small 800-strong force comprising the Mahar caste of the Bombay Native Infantry of the East India Company confronted a battalion of the huge 28,000-men army of the Bajirao Peshwa II, which retreated after a 12-hour long skirmish. The battle and the victory has been seen over the years by social commentators as an emancipatory one for the historically oppressed classes.

Since then, every year, thousands of Dalits from all over Maharashtra and other parts gather at the Bhima-Koregaon Victory Pillar (obelisk) to commemorate the battle.

On December 31, 2017, a large Elgar Parishad was held in Pune's Shaniwar Wada addressed by many social and Dalit intellectuals, the Kabir Kala Manch (KKM), the banned CPI (Maoist), its frontal organisations, etc, which allegedly triggered violence the next day on January 1, 2018, in Bhima-Koregaon, where over 100,000 Dalits had gathered.

The two incidents proved to be a watershed in the state's recent history and a chasm developed as the then Bharatiya Janata Party-led government of Devendra Fadnavis swooped down on Leftist groups and leaders.

Many prominent Dalit and Leftist activists and intellectuals were arrested nationwide in June and August 2018. Among them, Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson, Surendra Gadling, Shoma Sen and Mahesh Raut were arrested on June 6, 2018, and charged for alleged links with Maoist ultras groups.

Later, the Pune Police arrested P Varavara Rao, Sudha Bharadwaj, Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira on similar charges, besides naming others like Milind Teltumbde, Rituparn Goswami, Prashanto Bose, as "underground, absconded and wanted accused" in the case.

The Pune Police claimed that these persons/groups supported, funded and organised the Elgar Parishad as part of a larger conspiracy to create social and political unrest in the country.

After the Maha Vikas Aghadi government of Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress took office on November 28, there appears a change in perception of the cases lodged during the previous government.

Terming the Pune Police action as "incorrect", NCP president Sharad Pawar has recently urged the government to set up a Special Investigation Team to probe the arrest of civil rights defenders and human rights activists.

Ahead of the 202nd anniversary on Wednesday, the Pune police slapped notices against more than 160 people, including Right-wing leaders like Sambhaji Bhide Guruji and Milind Ekbote.

The police have prohibited their entry to Bhima-Koregaon and the plans of the Bhim Army to take out a rally there is also uncertain as its leader Chandrashekhar Azad is booked for the CAA protests.

(With agency inputs)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.