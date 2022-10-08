Maharashtra: 10 Killed, Several Injured After Bus Catches Fire in Nashik

At least 10 people died after a bus caught on fire in Maharashtra’s Nashik on Saturday morning, Police officials confirmed. The bus hit a truck at Nandur Naka at around 5 am and caught fire in a few minutes.

Several others got injured in the fire accident. According to ANI, the dead bodies and those injured were taken to a hospital nearby.

“We’re still trying to ascertain the exact number of deaths with doctor’s confirmation,” said Nashik Police.

According to PTI, the private bus was a ‘sleeper’ coach and had around 30 passengers. Most of those killed and injured were bus passengers. The truck was going headed to Mumbai from Dhule.

